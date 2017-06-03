Rajasthan: Hostel warden booked for sodomising 2 minors

Bikaner: Police have booked a hostel warden here for allegedly sodomising two minors.

The accused, who worked at Sewadham hostel in Sri Dungargarh town, is on the run and a hunt is on to nab him, police said.

He has been booked under relevant sections of the IPC as well as the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, SHO Sridungargarh Vishnu Dutt Vishnoi said.

The parents of two children, aged 8 and 10 years, lodged a complaint against Kumar on Friday. They alleged that he had committed the crime in February, but the children mustered courage to speak up about it only now.

The police officer said that the number of children who may have been sodomised by higher as all cases might not have been reported.

The hostel in-charge, Laxminarayan Bhadu, said hostel inmates had complained about the warden's crime and following a complaint he was removed from the post.