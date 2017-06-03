Nation, Crime

Dinakaran lands in Chennai after bail, gets hero's welcome

ANI
Published Jun 3, 2017, 5:06 pm IST
Updated Jun 3, 2017, 5:06 pm IST
The AIADMK faction leader was welcomed with loud cheers from his supporters at his Adyar residence and showered with flowers and garlands.
AIADMK leader TTV Dinakaran. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)
 AIADMK leader TTV Dinakaran. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

Chennai: TTV Dinakaran returned home in Adyar after being granted bail by a Delhi court in the Election Commission (EC) bribery case.

The AIADMK faction leader was welcomed with loud cheers from his supporters at his Adyar residence and showered with flowers and garlands.

A Delhi court on Thursday granted bail to Dinakaran and his aide Mallikarjun over allegedly bribing the Election Commission officials for the party's two leaves symbol.

The Tis Hazari court granted bail to the duo on personal bond of Rs. five lakh, however, they were asked to surrender their passports.

The Delhi Police had earlier opposed alleged middleman Sukesh Chandrashekhar's bail plea, following which the court had reserved its order.

The Delhi Police claimed that Sukesh had many cases pending against him.

Earlier on April 25, a Delhi court extended the alleged middleman's police custody till April 28, hours after Dinakaran accepted that he met Chandrashekhar in his bribery dealing with the Election Commission of India (ECI).

Dinakaran initially refused to have known Sukesh. He later accepted meeting him when Sukesh himself gave the details of his meeting with the former.

Dinakaran, who is accused of trying to bribe an Election Commission official in a bid to retain the 'two leaves' symbol of the AIADMK, however, maintained that he did not pay any money to Sukesh.

Searches were also conducted at Sukesh's Kochi residence to trace the amount paid to him.

Details of calls made and received and messages sent and received were also being sought.

Earlier on April 23, Dinakaran was cross examined along with his 'friend' Mallikarjuna and PA Janardhanan, sources state.

They were quizzed about the money trail of the alleged bribe. Also, the matter of Dinakaran staying over with Mallikarjuna for around 10 days after an FIR was filed against him was also brought up during the interrogation.

On April 22, Dinakaran was given a set of questions by the Delhi Police in connection with the case.

The questionnaire included queries about the money trail, his association with Chandrashekhar, the middleman alleged to have struck deal for Rs. 50 crore to help Dinakaran's AIADMK faction keep the 'two leaves' poll symbol, how many times he met Sukesh and whether any meeting with the Election Commission officials took place or not etc.

Tags: ttv dinakaran, election commission, delhi court
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

There’s no problem: Virat Kohli on alleged differences with Anil Kumble

It was reported that all is not well between Team India captain Virat Kohli and coach Anil Kumble. (Photo: PTI)
 

ASUS Zenfone Live review: A half-baked smartphone

Asus’ latest handset in the budget category, the Zenfone Live, is a product that carried a lot of high expectations to battle the likes of Xiaomi and Motorola.
 

After Baahubali 2, Mahesh Babu’s SPYder teaser viewed 5 million times in half a day!

Mahesh Babu
 

Watch: 5 times when sledging, fights intensified India vs Pakistan cricket rivalry

Things turned ugly as Shahid Afridi and Gautam Gambhir had a go at eachother during the India-Pakistan encounter in Kanpur in 2007. (Photo: AFP)
 

ICC Champions Trophy, India vs Pakistan: Preview, squads, head-to-head and more

While the Champions Trophy is one ICC event where Pakistan enjoy a 2-1 head-to-head record against India, on paper, Virat Kohli's men are far superior in each and every department of the game.(Photo: AP)
 

Oru Kidayin Karunai Manu movie review: A sharp and intelligent screenplay

A still from the film.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

FEMA case: ED issues notice to Separatist leader Shabir Shah on illegal forex

File photograph of Separatist leader Shabir Shah (left).

UP police files charge-sheet on rape against Prajapati, 6 others

SP leader Gayatri Prajapati. (Photo: File)

Rajasthan: Man brands daughters with iron rod for playing with other kids, arrested

Representational image (Photo: File)

Rajasthan: Hostel warden booked for sodomising 2 minors

Representational image (Photo: File)

Karnataka: Flag dishonoured at Parvathamma’s funeral, says plaint

The Karnataka High Court on Friday expressed its dissatisfaction against Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), while hearing a PIL on open drains.
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham