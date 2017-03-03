Nation, Crime

MP: Man suspects wife of infidelity, chops off leg, uses severed limb as pillow

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Mar 3, 2017, 4:20 pm IST
Updated Mar 3, 2017, 4:21 pm IST
The husband had suspected his 22-year-old wife of having an extra-marital affair.
Representational image (Photo: File)
 Representational image (Photo: File)

Damoh: In a disturbing incident, a man cut off his wife’s leg beneath the knee and used the hacked limb as head-rest at Damoh district’s Udaipura on Tuesday. He had suspected the wife of having an extra-marital affair.

According to a Hindustan Times report, the 27-year-old tribal farmer, Harprasad, kept her locked at home for two days after cutting her leg off. He tied a tourniquet above the wound to stop it from bleeding and treated the same with only lime-turmeric paste.

On the other hand, he wrapped the limb in a piece cloth and used it as a pillow, police said on Friday.

The incident happened after the husband accused the victim, Anita, of having an affair. An argument ensued after which the 22-year old wife threatened to leave the house if he continued to shout at her.

Angered by her reaction, the husband hacked her leg off to prevent her from running away. 

As the couple live alone, the incident came to light only after Harprasad’s father became suspicious at his daughter-in-law’s absence. Anita was shifted to the Damoh district hospital.

While her situation improved, she would have to survive without her right leg.

“Joining the chopped leg surgically is out of question. She would have got gangrene had the wound been kept untreated for some more time,” a doctor was quoted as saying.

Harprasad has been arrested and charged with attempt to murder. He allegedly said that he committed the crime in anger and later panicked after realising the  enormity of his crime.

Tags: man cuts off wife's leg, infidelity, act of violence
Location: India, Madhya Pradesh, Damoh

