search on deccanchronicle.com
 LIVE !  :  Virat Kohli-led India will hope to clinch a record-equalling series when they take on Dinesh Chandimal’s Sri Lanka in the third and final Test here at the Feroz Shah Kotla on Saturday.(Photo: BCCI) LIVE | Ind vs SL, 3rd Test: India kick-off their innings
 
Nation, Crime

4-yr-old sexually abused at school: Kolkata police arrest 2 teachers

PTI
Published Dec 2, 2017, 8:39 am IST
Updated Dec 2, 2017, 8:39 am IST
The girl was admitted to state-run SSKM Hospital late Thursday night and tests were performed to confirm the alleged sexual assault on her.
Police arrest two physical training (PT) instructors of the school after interrogating them. (Representational image)
 Police arrest two physical training (PT) instructors of the school after interrogating them. (Representational image)

Kolkata: A four-year-old nursery student was allegedly sexually assaulted inside a prominent private school in the city where a similar incident had taken place three years ago, triggering angry protests by guardians following which two teachers were arrested.

Joint Commissioner of Police (crime) Vishal Garg said that two physical training (PT) instructors of the school were arrested after interrogating them.

The parents of the girl child had lodged a complaint at the Jadavpur Police station, a senior Kolkata Police officer said.

The child after returning home on Thursday from her school – GD Birla Centre for Education – kept on crying and complained of severe pain. Her mother spotted blood stains on her clothes, he said.

The girl told her mother that the physical training teacher had taken her to the washroom but could not narrate what happened thereafter.

Her parents then took her to a paediatrician, who advised her to be taken to the police, Garg said.

The girl was admitted to the state-run SSKM Hospital late Thursday night and tests were performed to confirm the alleged sexual assault on her, hospital sources said.

Her condition was now stable and she was released, the sources said, adding that the investigation report has been submitted to the police.

Following the incident, parents of the students were staging a dharna in front of the school for around 15 hours demanding immediate suspension of the accused teacher and action against the Principal S Nath for alleged inaction.

A police force stood guard outside the school building as the guardians were demonstrating.

Meanwhile, the GD Birla Centre for Education said in a statement to the media that the school's management was extending full cooperation with the police in their investigations and will continue to do so.

"The school management will take necessary and proper action after the investigations are over," the statement said.

Narrating the sequence of events, it said, "The principal had received a call around 10:45 pm on Thursday from the officer-in-charge of Jadavpur Police Station inquiring about the whereabouts of a particular teacher.

"When she enquired about the background for seeking such information, she was informed that the parents of a Lower Infant student of the school had lodged a molestation complaint," it said.

The school tried to call the guardian of the victim but the phone was switched off, the statement claimed.

It was found that the girl had left the school with her mother at 4 pm on the day after school hours and the school has started further internal enquiry, it said.

The statement said representatives of the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education have also been apprised of the matter.

West Bengal Education Minister Partha Chatterjee said he is looking into the incident with "utmost seriousness".

"I have no words to condemn the incident. Strongest punishment should be given to those responsible for the incident," he said.

Chatterjee said that he had heard that such an incident had also taken place in that school three years ago and the school authorities should ensure security of the students.

Women and Child Development and Social Welfare Minister Sasi Panja said the child welfare committee has been asked to visit the school and the hospital where the girl was admitted.

"I just cannot think of what has happened in that school. The authorities of the school had assured three years ago that they will ensure safety in the school premises," she said.

West Bengal Commission for the Protection of Child Rights, Chairperson, Ananya Chakraborty said, "I have asked the school authorities why CCTVs were not installed there in the last three years, but they have no answer."

"They said it will be done this month. I am not satisfied with their answer," she said.

Tags: sexual assault, sexual abuse, 4 year old sexually abused, teachers arrested, physical training teachers
Location: India, West Bengal, Calcutta [Kolkata]




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Even after 37 years, Voyager 1’s thrusters work perfectly fine

NASA suggests that Voyager 1 should keep on running for another 2-3 years before it runs out of fuel in the interstellar space.
 

LIVE | Ind vs SL, 3rd Test: India kick-off their innings

Virat Kohli-led India will hope to clinch a record-equalling series when they take on Dinesh Chandimal’s Sri Lanka in the third and final Test here at the Feroz Shah Kotla on Saturday.(Photo: BCCI)
 

Tesla hands over world's largest 'battery farm' to Australia's power grid

They store energy generated by the neighbouring Hornsdale Wind Farm, owned by French renewable energy company Neoen, to bring added reliability and stability to the state grid.
 

Virat Kohli's response to Miss World Manushi Chhillar's question is winning hearts

At a recent award function, Miss World Manushi Chhillar asked the India talisman about how he continues to inspire many. (Photo: PTI)
 

Baby believed to have been aborted 15 years back found in woman's stomach

Since sonography wasn't done, neither the woman nor doctors knew that the baby was still there (Photo: AFP)
 

Sridevi accompanies daughter Janhvi as she gives first shot for Dhadak with Ishaan

The pictures of Sridevi, Ishaan Khatter and Shashank Khaitan shared by Manish Malhotra on Instagram.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

Visakhapatnam: Women police to nab tipsy female drivers

A traffic violation is a violation as far as we are concerned and we will catch violators irrespective of gender in the future. (Representational Image)

Telangana: Transport babu held with Rs 6 crore

Officials raided his residence in Attapur and the residences of his relatives at various locations across the state. (Representational Image)

Bengaluru: In IT city, our kids unsafe?

. In the year 2016 the city recorded 1,333 cases of crimes against children, while in 2015 it was 1,086 and in 2014 (1,036). (Photo: DC)

Bengaluru: Central Crime Branch cops rob Rs 1 cr demonetised cash

They had allegedly robbed Rs 1 crore demonetised currency from a woman.

Telangana stands 21st in crime against kids

A total of 2,909 cases were filed in Telangana in 2016.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham