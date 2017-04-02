Nation, Crime

UP: Carcasses of 40 cows found buried in medical officer's farmhouse

PTI
Published Apr 2, 2017, 9:04 am IST
Updated Apr 2, 2017, 9:05 am IST
A probe is underway to ascertain whether the cows were poisoned or not.
Singh said activists of Hindu Yuva Vahini had also lodged a complaint in the matter. (Photo: Representational Image)
 Singh said activists of Hindu Yuva Vahini had also lodged a complaint in the matter. (Photo: Representational Image)

Bahraich (UP): Carcasses of about 40 cows, buried in a medical officer's farmhouse here, were recovered on Saturday, prompting police to launch a probe in the matter.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of officials including the sub-divisional magistrate and the chief veterinary officer visited the farmhouse of Additional Chief Medical Officer J N Mishra, Bahraich District Magistrate Ajay Deep Singh said.

"The team found carcasses of 35-40 cows and their buried remains there. Apart from this, some medicines and chemicals were also found," he said.

"The farmhouse has been sealed and police deployed there. The carcasses of the cows have been sent for postmortem and viscera for investigation," the District Magistrate said.

He added that a probe is underway to ascertain whether the cows were poisoned or not.

The District Magistrate also said Mishra was not discharging his duties properly and departmental action would be initiated against him.

Singh said activists of Hindu Yuva Vahini had also lodged a complaint in the matter.

Meanwhile, Dr Mishra said, "I started with nine calves. After sometime the villagers started bringing their weak and diseased bovines here. I had served them as per my capacity, and when they died, I burried them here at the farm house itself."

He also claimed that he never derived any profit from the cows.

Tags: bahraich news, cow slaughter, hindu yuva vahini
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Bahraich

Technology Gallery

Samsung launched the Galaxy S8 and the S8+ yesterday in its Unpacked event held in New York.

Behold the Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+
Samsung will be officially launching the Galaxy S8 smartphone on March 29. However, before the release, we have accumulated images of the two models revealing its looks and features. (Photo: Winfuture)

Samsung Galaxy S8, S8 Plus in full glory
Ahead of the new generation of Nokia feature phones we take a look at some of the famous phones they launched.

Nokia phones through the ages
As an 18-foot (5.5-m) stretch of the 787-9, the 787-10 will deliver the 787 family’s preferred passenger experience and long range with up to 10 per cent better fuel use and emissions than the competition.

Boeing debuts 787-10, a new 330-passenger aircraft
Samsung, in their investigation, concluded faulty battery design to be responsible for the Galaxy Note 7 incidents that made the company to recall 96 per cent of the sold units. (Photo Credits: Screengrab from a YouTube video by Samsung.)

A tour of Samsung’s Galaxy Note 7 testing lab
2007: Apple CEO Steve Jobs unveiling the first iPhone, the iPhone 2G. (Photo: AFP)

Apple iPhone: A decade of evolution
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Creator of rainbow flag, a symbol of gay rights, dies at 65

Gilbert Baker
 

April Fool's marchers in New York elect Donald Trump as their 'king'

US President Donald Trump (Photo: AP)
 

Reliance Jio signs up 72 million paying customers

(Representational image)
 

Himalayan glaciers, lakes, forests granted status of 'living entities'

Himalayan glacier (Photo: AP)
 

Ola, Xiaomi prank consumers with robotic wheels, smart bikes

Ola Wheels
 

Mitchell Starc sends congratulatory message to the ‘wrong’ Virat Kohli on Twitter

Mitchell Starc's wrongly sent message to a Virat Kohli fan was the talk of the town after the India-Australia Test series. (Photo: Cricket australia/ AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

Hyderabad: Cricket bookie, aides arrested

Mukesh is a habitual gambler engaged in cricket betting. He was earlier arrested thrice by the police. He, Ritesh Singh and Mahesh Beeradhar organises cricket betting involving huge amounts.(Representational image)

Telangana: Residents assault panchayat official

The executive officer of Nizampet Gram Panchayat was assaulted by residents of Reddy’s Avenue in the village when he and his team went to demolish an illegal structure. Police booked a case against the residents.(Representational image)

Hyderabad: Choreographer tries to molest minor girl

Police said the victim, a 13-year-old girl, who studies at a private school in Manikonda and her parents stay at Chitrapuri Colony.(Representational image)

Hyderabad: Man murders his son-in-law

According to the police, Neha’s father, Mohd Ayub Khan, did not approve of the marriage, and had threatened Feroz many times in the past.(Photo: PTI/Representational)

Hyderabad: Jewellers buy stolen gold, held

On some occasions he was chased by local people while committing thefts,” said a senior official from the commissioner's task force east zone team, whose team arrested Gaffar Khan on Saturday. (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham