ED finds auditor who converted money for Chhagan Bhujbal

Mumbai: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has found an operator who allegedly handled 700 shell companies with 20 dummy directors to convert former deputy chief minister Chhagan Bhujbal’s money.

Sources said the operator, a chartered accountant, had converted Rs 46.7 crore of black money into white for Bhujbal. The Enforcement Directorate found the operator after conducting searches in the premises of shell companies in the state as part of a nationwide operation against such companies.

Sources said the operator is an Andheri-based chartered accountant.

“This CA had allegedly created a company called Devisha Enterprises for Bhujbal and showed 20 dummy directors and 700 shell companies to convert Bhujbal’s alleged black money into white.

He had showed many fake transactions on behalf of this company and converted Rs 46.7 crore black money into white for him,” the sources said.