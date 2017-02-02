Nation, Crime

In Kerala college, spurned man sets girl on fire, embraces her; both die

Both physiotherapy students, the girl had stopped talking to the man after she found his character unacceptable.
Lakshmi P.
Kottayam: A campus love-and-hate affair turned tragic when two youngsters succumbed to their burn injuries at the Medical College Hospital here on Wednesday.

Aadarsh Suneethan, 26,  a former student of MG University’s School of Medical Education (SME) on Gandhinagar campus, who was spurned by P. Lakshmi, 20, final-year student, poured petrol over both of them and set himself and her ablaze in the afternoon.

Though they were rushed to the MCH, they died in the evening. The incident occurred amidst dramatic scenes.

Aadarsh, a former Bachelor of Physiotherapy (BPT) student, and son of Suneethan and Kumary of  Puthenthura, Neendakara, had a love affair with Lakshmi,  fourth-year student of BPT, and daughter of Krishnakumar of Chingoly near Haripad.

However, she had stopped talking to him after finding his character unacceptable.

Aadarsh, who completed the BPT course in 2013, had not passed the examinations. He came to the campus on Tuesday morning to write the supplementary examinations.

On Wednesday around 10 am, Aadarsh reached the classroom of Lakshmi and wanted to speak to her. However, the girl who was with her classmates, refused to talk to him. Aadarsh went back and returned  with a bag on his shoulders by 1 pm.

According to the police, Aadarsh took out a can of petrol from his bag and poured it over the girl and himself. Lakshmi and the scared girl students in the class rushed out, but he pursued her and caught hold of her in the library room, hardly 20 metres from the classroom. He lighted the cigarette lamp over the girl and embraced her before other students could intervene.

Two students, Ajmala and Aswin, who saw Lakshmi running into the library, tried to intervene, but in vain. They were slightly injured on their hands and  admitted to the MCH. The students and teachers who reached the spot extinguished the fire and took the two to the MCH.

Ettumanur judicial first class magistrate Ratheesh Kumar recorded the dying declaration of Aadarsh and Lakshmi at the MCH ICU.

Lakshmi suffered internal bleeding and 60 percent burns while Aadarsh had 75 percent burns. Kottayam MCH resident medical officer Dr R.P. Ranjan said that the two students died due to the severe burns.

Ettumanur circle inspector C.J. Martin said that Aadarsh in his dying declaration said that he had bought petrol from a pump at Varisserry.

