Delhi: 26-year-old man gangraped, beaten by 4 men

New Delhi: Four men allegedly sodomised a 26-year-old man in Monkey Park and attacked him with a stone in southeast Delhi's Govindpuri area, police said on Wednesday.

The victim told police that he knows one of the accused while he saw the other three accused for the first time on January 29, the day of the incident, said a senior police officer.

The victim alleged that the four accused allegedly overpowered him and then took him to a jungle where they allegedly sodomised him, he said.

When he protested against the assault, they attacked him with a stone and fled from the spot, he added.

The victim somehow managed to inform the police who took him to AIIMS Trauma Centre and a case was registered under section 377 (Unnatural offences) of IPC.

The accused have been identified by the victim and are likely to be arrested soon, he said.

The victim is a resident of Tughlakabad Extension and his father runs a convenience store. His aunt stays in Sangam Vihar area and on January 29, while he was on his way to meet his aunt around 9 PM, and was crossing Monkey Park, one of the accused called him, police said.

They overpowered him and sodomised him and later attacked him with a stone on his head when he protested, they added.

The victim is out of danger and police is looking for the accused who are suspected to be addicted to alcohol.

Whether the act was for revenge or any other reason, will only be known after the accused are arrested.