Nation, Crime

Haryana: 'Mentally unstable' ex-Armyman 'kills' 6 with iron rod in 2 hrs

PTI
Published Jan 2, 2018, 1:22 pm IST
Updated Jan 2, 2018, 4:09 pm IST
Naresh Kumar who was a Captain in the army, now works in the Haryana agriculture department.
  A man, who was caught on CCTV camera, allegedly murdered six people with a rod in Palwal. (Screengarb from NDTV)

Palwal: A retired Army official, believed to be mentally unstable, allegedly bludgeoned six persons to death with a rod and also attacked policemen in the early hours in Haryana's Palwal on Tuesday, police said.

The accused, identified as Naresh Dhankhad (45), went on a rampage between 2 to 4 am in a 2 km stretch between Agra Chowk and Camp Colony.

 

A resident of Macchgar near Ballabhgarh, Dhankad, after retiring from the Army on voluntary grounds, was working with the Agriculture Department as a CDO, a police spokesperson said.

His first victim was a woman named Anjum who was sleeping outside a private hospital in Palwal and her killing was recorded on a CCTV camera in the area.

He then went to Agra Road intersection where he killed three more people. Then a little farther, he killed two others. Some of the bodies have not been identified yet.

Palwal Superintendent of Police Sulochna Kumari said as soon as the police received information, they started sending people, who were either sleeping or working outside, indoors.

After the day broke, police personnel saw the accused and when they attempted to nab him, he attacked. The injured police personnel were referred to Faridabad for treatment, she said.

He did not attempt to loot anyone and the people he targeted were security guards, beggars or the poor, she said.

Dhankad, after his arrest, was taken to the civil hospital from where doctors referred him to Faridabad. His psychological evaluation would be carried out.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Abhimanyu Lohan said prima facie it seemed that he carried out the killings without a reason.

High alert has been issued in the city, the police spokesperson said.

Tags: ex- army captain kills 6 in haryana, man kills 6 with iron rod, crime cases, haryana murders
Location: India, Haryana




