Nation, Crime

Such incidents do happen, says K'taka minister on molestation of girls

DECCAN CHRONICLE WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published Jan 2, 2017, 3:50 pm IST
Updated Jan 2, 2017, 3:54 pm IST
Many women were allegedly molested by drunk men in Bengaluru’s MG Road and Brigade Road on New Year.
Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara (Photo: Facebook)
 Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara (Photo: Facebook)

Bengaluru: Terming the reports of mass molestation of women in Bengaluru’s MG Road and Brigade Road on New Year as unfortunate, Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara on Monday said such ‘incidents happen’ and that the issue would be looked into.

“Such incidents do happen on New Year day and on Christmas. We take a lot of precautions,” Parameshwara told ANI.

“It's unfortunate, we had installed over 25 CCTVs, will examine the issue,” he added.

Reiterating the minister’s stand, Karnataka DGP Om Prakash said, “Since such reports have come, we will identify the culprits and take all necessary actions.”

Read: Bengaluru: Women molested by drunk men in front of cops on New Year?

The statement came after media reports claimed that many women, who had gathered to usher in the New Year, were harassed and molested by drunk men posing as revellers in Bengaluru’s MG Road and Brigade Road.

The city police officials had earlier claimed that not a single molestation case has been filed by anyone.

Nagendra Kumar, deputy commissioner of police, said, “We got around 450 calls at the city control room when on Saturday night, especially after 10 pm till wee hours in the morning, and not even one was about women being assaulted or molested.”

According to reports, the city police had deployed at least 1,500 police personnel in the area in anticipation of huge turn out for New Year celebrations. But they were heavily out numbered and left powerless, even as women came running to them with stilettos in hand, in an attempt to flee the pawing and abusive men who went on a rampage.

The cops were forced to pick and choose cases ‘depending on the gravity of the situation’, the report claimed, adding that in many cases, men harassing women in groups returned to the same spot despite being chased away several times.

Tags: bengaluru mass molestation, g parameshwara, new year day

Related Stories

Image for representational purpose only

Bengaluru: Women molested by drunk men in front of cops on New Year?

At least 1,500 police personnel were deployed in the area, but they were heavily out numbered, and were left powerless.
02 Jan 2017 2:35 PM

World Gallery

Yearender 2016: Barack Obama, the end of an era!

Yearender 2016: Barack Obama, the end of an era!
A Denver-area Boy Scout troop made up almost entirely of refugees provides a safe haven where its members can be themselves, troop leaders say.

Refugee boy scouts learn, bond on camping trips in US
From Syrian civil war to US elections, a glimpse into the year that was!

Yearender 2016: The world this year
A typhoon has lashed the northern Philippines, killing at least six people and forcing more than 380,000 in several provinces to abandon Christmas celebrations at home and move to safer ground.

Typhoon Nock-Ten ravages Philippines
The incidents of Islamophobia -- which include attacks on Muslims, intimidation, hate crime incidents as well as vandalism of mosques and Muslim businesses-- have only increased in number and frequency in the year 2016.

Yearender 2016: The rise of Islamophobia
Multiple ground assaults and a deluge of air strikes shrank the Islamic State group's ‘caliphate’ to a rump and decimated its fighters in 2016 but the organisation still remains a potential threat.

Yearender 2016: The year ISIS 'caliphate' buckled
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

RGV at it again! Mocks Chiranjeevi's latest look from Khaidi No.150

Though, most stars have chosen to ignore his internet criticism, pushing him aside like an irrelevant troll, RGV has persisted with ample rejuvenation.
 

Women tell what kind of men make them orgasm better

Humour indicates a lot of things about a man (Photo: AFP)
 

Nepal's first trans model to walk the ramp at Lakme Fashion Week in Mumbai

She wants to inspire others to shed inhibitions (Photo: Instagram)
 

LG PH1 BT speaker review: Swing your mood

LG PH1 is a great buy for those who are bored of commonly slab-like speaker.
 

Apple plans big for 2017

2017 can see a huge turn around in the sales numbers, considering the revision the next iPhone will witness. Besides, major iPad changes, software enhancements and refreshed desktop Macs are also expected.
 

'Aamir is the new Raj Kapoor': Rishi Kapoor applauds the actor for Dangal

Rishi Kapoor praised Aamir by calling him “the new Raj Kapoor – showman of our times.”
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

Bengaluru: Women molested by drunk men in front of cops on New Year?

Image for representational purpose only

West Bengal: Inebriated father hacks 6-year-old son to death, injures self

Majhi was in critical condition with deep gash on neck, attending doctors informed police at the hospital. (Photo: Representational Image)

Kerala priest arrested for unnatural sex with 10-year old boy in Kochi

The Kerala Police on Sunday arrested a priest for indulging in unnatural sexual intercourse with a 10-year old boy in Kochi's Kunnathunad area. (Representational image)

Delhi: Kindergarten girl molested by school cab helper, accused held

Representational image (Photo: File)

Bihar: 5 prisoners, including 4 serving life term, escape from Buxar jail

Bohar Central Jail (Photo: ANI Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham