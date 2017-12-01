CISF man kills wife, 2 others in Kishtwar over extra-marital affair

Hyderabad: Ingalapa Surinder, a Central Industrial Security Force jawan from Telangana, shot dead three people — his wife Lavanya, colleague Rajesh and the colleague’s wife Shobha (all from Telangana) because he suspected his wife of having an affair with Rajesh. The Telangana CISF constable was posted at National Hydel Power Corporation (NHPC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar district. Surinder and Rajesh trained at the National Institute of Security Forces at Hyderabad.

A CISF official from New Delhi told Deccan Chronicle that Rajesh had asked for a break from work on Wednesday and was later found in a compromising position with Lavanya at the NHPC quarters by Surinder when he returned home. “The two families live in the NHPC quarters in Kishtwar. The couples have two children each. Post-mortems of the bodies have been done. Arrangements are being made to fly the bodies to Telangana,” the official said.

Superintendent of Police Abrar Ahmed Choudhary received a call about a shoot-out in the CISF quarters. Surinder had used his service rifle to shoot the three dead. He has been arrested by the Kishtwar police and his rifle seized. Experts of the FSL Forensic Science Lab in Jammu have been called in to help with the investigation.