Cyclist sets world record after cycling for 7,424 km with solar panel

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Dec 29, 2016, 4:33 pm IST
Updated Dec 30, 2016, 5:28 pm IST
The IIT Alumnus cycled to create awareness regarding the renewable resource
Sushil Reddy cycled across nine states with a team of three people before he set the world record. (Photo: Facebook)
 Sushil Reddy cycled across nine states with a team of three people before he set the world record. (Photo: Facebook)

Renewable sources being used for daily use has been around for a while but there are not many people who put it to practical use. Sushil Reddy is one such lad who has taken it a step further by cycling across nine states and has created a record by doing so.

Reddy travelled through nine states on his cycle to highlight the importance of solar power. The IIT alumnus attached a solar panel to his electrical bicycle along with three other people – Krunal Tailor, Rajendra Bhaskar and Himanshu Singh. Enroute, he highlighted the importance of solar power via seminars in schools, colleges and universities while carrying out discussions with locals.

Little did he know that he would also set a Guinness World Record for the longest journey on a motorized bicycle while travelling 7,423.88 km. Sushil has also published an e-book called The Sun Pedal Ride that talks about his journey that will go to an NGO called Hockey Village India, which provides solar power to a village school in Rajasthan.

Tags: solar energy, solar power, cycling, guinness world record

