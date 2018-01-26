search on deccanchronicle.com
 LIVE !  :  After scoring half century in the first innings, Cheteshwar Pujara scored just 1 run before being dismissed . (Photo: BCCI) LIVE| SA vs IND, 3rd Test Day 3: Kohli, Vijay solid after Pujara's dismissal
 
Lifestyle, Viral and Trending

Padma Shri awardee, actress Supriya Devi passes away at 83

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jan 26, 2018, 9:53 am IST
Updated Jan 26, 2018, 9:59 am IST
Supriya devi acted in some 45 Bengali films till 2006 with her last film being The Namesake.
Actress Supriya Devi passed away at 83, following a cardiac arrest in her Ballygunje home. (Photo: Youtube Screengrab)
 Actress Supriya Devi passed away at 83, following a cardiac arrest in her Ballygunje home. (Photo: Youtube Screengrab)

Padma Shri award winning Bengali actress Supriya Devi passed away after prolonged illness.

Born in Burma, in1935, her daughter Somaa Chattopadhyay, said that the actress passed away in her Ballygunj home after suffering from a cardiac arrest at around six in the morning.

 

She was 83-years-old at the time of her death.

Supriya Devi entered was introduced to the world of theatre at the tender age of seven by her father Gopal Chandra Banerjee.

With the death of Supriya Devi, a big chapter in Bengali film history comes to an end.

At a point of time the Bengali film industry was ruled by Uttam Kumar and Supriya Devi. She made her foray into filsm with the film Basu Parivar opposite the iconic Uttam Kumar. Her immense acting prowess once again found voice in Ritwik Ghatak’s Megha Dhaka Tara.

In 2014, She was awarded the Padma Shri by the Government of India, the fourth highest civilian award in India, for her contributions to the entertainment industry.

She was also conferred upon with the BFJA Award two times and in 2011, she received the Banga-Vibhushan, the highest civilian honour in West Bengal

Supriya devi acted in some 45 Bengali films till 2006. Her last film was The Namesake.

In 1954, Supriya married Bishwanath Choudhury and a few years later her only daughter Soma was born. She retired from films for a while before returning in the late 1950s. Later she lived together with Mahanayak Uttam Kumar.

Tags: supriya devi, padma shri, uttam kumar, death, cardiac arrest, viral and trending, cinema, bengali cinema




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

These fad diets could be ruining your chances of having children

According to experts, fad diets could actually be harming one’s chances of having a baby. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Chinese woman pays 5 million Yuan to marry man 15 yrs younger

The 38-year-old woman offered the money to convince the parents of the 23-year-old man to accept the marriage. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

SUV ends up in frozen lake as driver blindly follows directions from GPS

He was using an app called Waze which is owned by Google (Photo: Facebook)
 

Indian Premier League 2018 Player Auction: Live streaming, telecast, timings and more

Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018 player auction, which happens to be one of the biggest auctions in the history of the tournament, will take place in Bengaluru on January 27 and 28. (Photo: PTI / BCCI)
 

Snake lover killed by pet 8-foot python he had since hatchling

Family members of keen snake handler Dan Brandon said that the snake was “his baby” at an inquest hearing. (Facebook screengrab/ Dan Brnadon)
 

Facial recognition test: iPhone X vs Samsung A8+ vs OnePlus 5T vs Honor View 10

The Samsung Galaxy A8+ (2018), Apple iPhone X, OnePlus 5T and Honor View 10 are the best of all smartphones featuring facial recognition.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Viral and Trending

Google honours India's Republic Day with Doodle

The main celebration of Republic Day involves a parade in the national capital which starts from the iconic India Gate and carries on along the Rajpath. (Google)

10 lesser known facts about India's Republic Day

Not many people aware about the significance of this day, it is just not one day holiday, there is lot of significance behind this day of celebration. (Photo: AP)

Here are 7 secrets to be successful in meetings

The key to successful meetings is making sure you get your point across to everyone in the room. (Photo: Pixabay)

Republic Day 2018: 11 quotes on Republic India you must read

Republic Day honours the date on which the Constitution of India came into effect on 26 January 1950. (Photo: Pixabay)

A slice of life through slam

Lavanya.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham