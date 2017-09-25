Lifestyle, Viral and Trending

Saudi official fired over textbooks showing Yoda with late King Faisal

AP
Published Sep 25, 2017, 6:52 pm IST
Updated Sep 25, 2017, 6:52 pm IST
The image produced by Saudi artist Abdullah Al Shehri, known as Shaweesh , shows the late King Faisal with Yoda seated to his right.
The image produced by Saudi artist Abdullah Al Shehri, known as Shaweesh , shows the late King Faisal with Yoda seated to his right. (Photo: Facebook/Mark Johansson)
 The image produced by Saudi artist Abdullah Al Shehri, known as Shaweesh , shows the late King Faisal with Yoda seated to his right. (Photo: Facebook/Mark Johansson)

A senior Education Ministry official in Saudi Arabia has been fired after high school students opened their textbooks to find an image of Yoda from the "Star Wars" films seated next to a Saudi king.

The image produced by Saudi artist Abdullah Al Shehri, known as Shaweesh , shows the late King Faisal, who was foreign minister at the time, signing the United Nations Charter in 1945 with the diminutive green Jedi master seated to his right.

Education Minister Ahmed al-Eissa described it as an "unintended mistake" and wrote on Twitter that new versions of the textbook were being printed.

State-linked Okaz news website says Undersecretary for Curricula and Educational Programs Mohammed al-Harthi was dismissed from his post Monday and that the ministry will establish a new process for reviewing textbooks.

Tags: saudi arabia, star wars, yoda, king faisal, united nations


Related Stories

Tortured like animal: K'taka woman returns after 14-month ordeal in Saudi
Saudi witnesses historic moment as women throng 'male-only' stadium for National day
Quarter brained: Saudi cleric cites why women shouldn't get driving licenses


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Smartphone protection standards explained: IP ratings and MIL-STD ratings

Your smartphone or laptop can break, that is why manufacturers always say that they are dust and water resistant, not dust and waterproof. (Representative Image)
 

Video: Footage of women performing 'Garba' in Mumbai local goes viral

Garba nights remain a highlight of festivities during Navratri (Photo: Twitter)
 

Here’s what non-residential Bengalis do during Durga Puja

Bengalis from around the world share what they do during the five days of puja. (Photo: Soumyabrata Gupta)
 

It's confirmed: Mahesh Babu and Rajamouli to join hands on a film for first time

S S Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu's collaboration would be music to the ears of fans.
 

Watch: Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya troll KL Rahul post India's series win vs Australia

In a casual chat, Kohli and Pandya pulled KL Rahul’s leg, hinting at his inability to impress at the no.4 spot for the Men in Blue.(Photo: Screengrab)
 

Virat Kohli reveals Ravi Shastri’s role in Hardik Pandya's promotion in Indore ODI

Hardik Pandya, who was promoted to number four in the batting order, scored 78 off 72 balls to guide India to ODI series win against Australia. (Photo: PTI / BCCI / AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Viral and Trending

Biggest giveaway ever: Pub owner vows to dish out one million free lunches

A British pub owner has vowed to dish out one million lunches for free in the 'biggest giveaway ever'. (Photo: Facebook/Craig Harker)

Video: Footage of women performing 'Garba' in Mumbai local goes viral

Garba nights remain a highlight of festivities during Navratri (Photo: Twitter)

'Witch' claims she can use black magic to cure cancer patients

Woman claims she can save lives with black magic. (Photo: Pixabay)

Here’s what non-residential Bengalis do during Durga Puja

Bengalis from around the world share what they do during the five days of puja. (Photo: Soumyabrata Gupta)

British lesbian denied Hong Kong work visa rights, wins in legal bid

Activists and members of the LGBT community applauded the decision. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham