Lifestyle, Viral and Trending

Biggest giveaway ever: Pub owner vows to dish out one million free lunches

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Sep 25, 2017, 6:32 pm IST
Updated Sep 25, 2017, 6:57 pm IST
Pub-owner Craig Harker is using a cashback promotion from a new payment app called Zapper to fund the generous offer.
A British pub owner has vowed to dish out one million lunches for free in the 'biggest giveaway ever'. (Photo: Facebook/Craig Harker)
 A British pub owner has vowed to dish out one million lunches for free in the 'biggest giveaway ever'. (Photo: Facebook/Craig Harker)

A British pub owner has vowed to dish out one million lunches for free in the 'biggest giveaway ever'.

30-year-old Craig Harker owner of George Pub & Grill in Stockton-on-Tees, County Durham, England has vowed to hand out one million 'parmos' that generally cost £6.95 for free.

Harker is using a cashback promotion from a new payment app called Zapper to fund the generous offer. The app allows restaurant customers to pay via a smartphone app.

A parmo is much like the American-Italian chicken parmesan, it consists of a chicken breast deep fried in bread crumbs with a thick cheese sauce on top.

Craig came up with the idea for the giveaway after he using Zapper, the app pays a commission to businesses which secure the sign-up of new users via a QR code.

The free meals from Craig's pub are funded using the commission from Zapper, Craig's main aim is to get more people into the restaurant. 

Since launching the offer four days ago the pub already has had more than 500 orders, with families coming down from Scotland and Wales. 

However, if people are from outside the area and can't make it to the restaurant they can donate their meal to the homeless or poor.

"We're already in touch with charities in the area to set up a voucher system where the needy can come and pick-up their meals", Craig said to the Sun.

Craig has been getting mails from chefs from Portugal and America who want to come and work in the kitchen.

"It's only a 65-seater restaurant so not very big and we are having to take reservations but we couldn't turn people away when they had come so far. We really appreciate it because we want to get people in the restaurant," he added.

Craig says that his pub is known as the 'meatiest' in the UK. The menu boasts of 24 variations of the chicken parmo.

Tags: chicken, parmo, italian, pub, united kingdom


Related Stories

Telecom industry lost 20 per cent revenue due to Jio giveaways: Ind-Ra
Cash-ban distress leaves scant room for Budget giveaways
Cash-ban distress leaves scant room for India budget giveaways


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Smartphone protection standards explained: IP ratings and MIL-STD ratings

Your smartphone or laptop can break, that is why manufacturers always say that they are dust and water resistant, not dust and waterproof. (Representative Image)
 

Video: Footage of women performing 'Garba' in Mumbai local goes viral

Garba nights remain a highlight of festivities during Navratri (Photo: Twitter)
 

Here’s what non-residential Bengalis do during Durga Puja

Bengalis from around the world share what they do during the five days of puja. (Photo: Soumyabrata Gupta)
 

It's confirmed: Mahesh Babu and Rajamouli to join hands on a film for first time

S S Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu's collaboration would be music to the ears of fans.
 

Watch: Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya troll KL Rahul post India's series win vs Australia

In a casual chat, Kohli and Pandya pulled KL Rahul’s leg, hinting at his inability to impress at the no.4 spot for the Men in Blue.(Photo: Screengrab)
 

Virat Kohli reveals Ravi Shastri’s role in Hardik Pandya's promotion in Indore ODI

Hardik Pandya, who was promoted to number four in the batting order, scored 78 off 72 balls to guide India to ODI series win against Australia. (Photo: PTI / BCCI / AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Viral and Trending

Saudi official fired over textbooks showing Yoda with late King Faisal

The image produced by Saudi artist Abdullah Al Shehri, known as Shaweesh , shows the late King Faisal with Yoda seated to his right. (Photo: Facebook/Mark Johansson)

Video: Footage of women performing 'Garba' in Mumbai local goes viral

Garba nights remain a highlight of festivities during Navratri (Photo: Twitter)

'Witch' claims she can use black magic to cure cancer patients

Woman claims she can save lives with black magic. (Photo: Pixabay)

Here’s what non-residential Bengalis do during Durga Puja

Bengalis from around the world share what they do during the five days of puja. (Photo: Soumyabrata Gupta)

British lesbian denied Hong Kong work visa rights, wins in legal bid

Activists and members of the LGBT community applauded the decision. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham