Lifestyle, Viral and Trending

Video: Delhi cop shows how to stop fire by LPG cylinders, goes viral

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Mar 23, 2017, 10:15 am IST
Updated Mar 23, 2017, 10:44 am IST
The demonstration took place on the road on a street in Delhi
The video over 8.6 million views, 46,000 likes and over 286,000 shares and several positive comments regarding the initiative. (Photo: Facebook/SushilKumar)
 The video over 8.6 million views, 46,000 likes and over 286,000 shares and several positive comments regarding the initiative. (Photo: Facebook/SushilKumar)

Household fires are quite a threat and knowing how to deal with the situation is equally important rather than panicking at the time. Recently a police officer in Delhi did a live demonstration teaching people how to control a fire caused by an LPG cylinder and the video has now gone viral.

According to a media report, a Delhi police official recently went out on the street to make people aware about the dangers of a house fire. The policeman even thought the people gathered how to deal with the situation while by doing a live demonstration. He turned on the cylinder and let the fire out before telling a volunteer to try controlling it.

The officer went ahead and told them wrapping the cloth tight around the cylinder is the exact way to deal with it while being level-headed during the situation. The video which was posted by a Facebook user who was present at the demonstration has now gone viral on Facebook. It has over 8.6 million views, 46,000 likes and over 286,000 shares and several positive comments regarding the initiative.

Watch the video here:

 

Tags: viral videos, viral videos on facebook, facebook viral videos, lpg cylinder delhi viral video

Related Stories

In the video veiled women ride bumper cars, play basketball and roller-skate while singing about the oppression that they face in the country. (Credit: YouTube)

Niqab wearing women mock Saudi’s patriarchal society, driving laws in viral video

The lyrics of the song are about the girls wishing that men would cease to exist as they cause women to have ‘mental illnesses’.
05 Jan 2017 5:54 PM
The video series, which features American Muslims from all walks of life, aims to spread awareness and battle negative stereotypes. (Credit: YouTube)

Viral video series attempts to reveal the ‘secret life’ of Muslims

Only half of Americans personally know a Muslim, according to a survey conducted by Pew Research Center.
17 Dec 2016 8:19 PM
The reality came to light through an activist (Photo: Facebook)

The reality behind a viral video mocking a bank cashier is inspiring

The woman was mocked on the internet for being slow after a customer shared her video.
31 Oct 2016 3:28 PM
Joey, who is just 16 months old, is seen walking around the store greeting random strangers by waving at them. (Credit: Facebook/ Love What Matters)

Viral video of cute toddler greeting strangers at a supermarket

After being posted on the Love What Matters Facebook page, the heart-warming video has till now received more than 46 million views.
07 Mar 2016 1:02 PM

Business Gallery

Eighth edition of Vibrant Gujarat Summit saw who’s who of corporate India taking part and pledging hundreds of dollars in investments. The 2017 event comes at a time when country was on rating agencies’ radar due to demonetisation. The summit was conceptualised and started by the then Gujarat chief minister Narendra Modi in 2003.

Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2017
It is heartening to see our favorite celebs going out of the way and indulging in philanthropy and even in areas of their interest like John Abraham in North East United Football Club, Mahesh Bhupati in Sports365 and many more. But when popular people back startups which are nowhere related makes us commend them for enabling and encouraging the startup India to stand up! Hoping that more celebs and popular people will back innovative startups to enable their dreams; here are top 5 non-related backing by celebs till date:

Shocking: Top 5 weird startup investments by celebs till date
Ther are a few too many cars that are meant to be 'art on wheels'. The ones who have these art pay a hefty amount towards ownership and maintenance. Moreover, owners more often use them to show off their wealth. Scroll ahead to check out some of the most expensive cars available in India with a whopping price tag. (Source: CarDekho)

Yearender 2016: Most expensive cars
Daimler Trucks along with Mercedes-Benz is offering the first fully electric Urban eTruck.

Mercedes shows off its first, fully electric truck
Rolls-Royce has announced the ‘Dawn’ to the luxury convertibles portfolio of Indian cars, Rolls-Royce has joined the game with a price tag of Rs 6.25 crore..

Rolls-Royce Dawn convertible launched in India for Rs 6.25 crore
The low-budget car segment is pretty hot and presently, Kwid, the new entrant from Renault is heavily contending against the well-known veteran Maruti’s Alto. The main elements that differentiate the two cars are fuel efficiency, comfort, design and a few more areas. Check out a detailed comparison between the two low-budget family hatchbacks, which are almost identically priced.

Budget car comparison: Kwid takes on the Alto
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Watch: Sonakshi Sinha becomes Tedhi Savitri in Noor’s remix of Gulaabi Aankhen

Screengrabs from the song.
 

Apple still hasn’t given up on its ‘Make-in-India’ iPhone dream

(Representational image)
 

About 50 Indonesian farmers cement feet to protest factory

Farmers in the village of Kendeng have battled against plans for the factory for years. (Photo: AP)
 

WhatsApp ‘text-only status’ update shows up on iOS, Windows and Android

For Android the feature could be downloaded via Android v2.17.107, for iOS its version 2.17.10 and for Windows its 2.17.114.
 

Red iPhone 7 models: Price, release date, where to buy and more

Red variants of Apple iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus
 

Child born with three legs in rare occurrence in Telangana

The mother and the newborn have been shifted to Niloufer Hospital in Hyderabad (Photo: YouTube)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Viral and Trending

Common Sense Kee Baat: Film for a cause

A serving of common sense: Hamza, Monika, Yamini, Komal, Shivanath and Bhuvanesh

CORKing the eco tune

Keshsa Vasant

2-year-old girl with Down’s syndrome gets major modelling assignment

Lily Beddall has overcome several barriers to be a child model in an industry where differently-abled children are not adequately represented. (Photo: Facebook)

Video: Adorable rhino asking cameraman for belly rub in the wild

The video looks adorable (Photo: YouTube)

'Power Rangers' to feature LGBT protagonist for the first time

The superhero movie will have the Yellow Ranger Trini explore her sexuality according to director Dean Israelite. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham