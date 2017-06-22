Lifestyle, Viral and Trending

Whipped cream dispenser kills popular Instagram blogger

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jun 22, 2017, 12:48 pm IST
Updated Jun 22, 2017, 12:48 pm IST
Rebecca Burger would regularly promote various fitness products on social media.
Rebecca had a huge fan following on Instagram. (Photo: Instagram / Rebecca Blikes)
In a freak accident, a popular Instagram fitness blogger was killed after  a pressurized canister used for dispensing whipped cream exploded and hit her in the chest.

The family of Rebecca Burger, who died in eastern France, say she was killed in a domestic incident, according to news.com.au

Burger would regularly post pictures of herself on the social media site promoting various fitness products. Her family made the announcement of her death on her Instagram account, as she had a large fan following.  "It is with great sadness we announce the death of Rebecca who died the June 18th, 2017 in an accident in the home," the statement read.

 

The family also issued a warning to not use the whipped cream canister that killed their child. "Here is an example of a whipped cream canister that exploded and struck Rebecca's chest, resulting in her death," the post read. Adding,  "Do not use this kind of utensil in your home! Tens of thousands of defective devices are still in circulation."

 

France's National Consumer Institute (INC) had issued a warning over this type of canister, as the plastic lid used may not be able to handle the pressure from carbon dioxide inside.

