Durga Puja 2017: 400 Bengalis create longest street rangoli in Kolkata

Durga Puja is synonymous with Bengalis, and we all know how they love to celebrate it with unabashed abandon.

This year they upped their game by creating a 1.4km long rangoli on Kolkata's famous Lake Road on the ocassion of Shubo Mahalaya which ushers Durga Puja.

Bengalis refer to rangoli as alpona, and this gorgeous masterpiece was created especially for Durga Puja.

Despite heavy rainfall, the festive spirits were not dampened and the alpona was completed by leading artist Arpita Bhattacharya and the collective effort of 400 people. The beautiful artwork was commissioned by Samaj Sebi Sangha Durga Puja.

It was unveiled today by Bengali superstar Prosenjit Chatterjee. And since then the beautiful creation has social media swooning over it.

So breathtakingly beautiful! Rangoli on a 1.23 km-road in Kolkata #DurgaPuja2017 pic.twitter.com/uSDsYv6kc2 — Swati Goel Sharma (@swati_gs) 19 September 2017

#Kolkata’s longest alpona(rangoli) in the making, at Lake Road. Kolkata you beauty! #beautiful pic.twitter.com/bxUNRA3ZAg — Apolina De (@apolina_de) 19 September 2017 and the Madness begins... Lake Road in Kolkata... is now Rangoli road...

Proud of all my Kolkata artists...

Puja Attraction... pic.twitter.com/h49RbFYPfv — Rohit Jaiswal (@rohitjswl01) 19 September 2017

Durga Puja is a major annual festival and as per the Hindu luni-solar calendar falls in the month of Ashvin (September or October).

The festival marks the battle of goddess Durga with the demon Mahishasura in which she emerged victorious. The festival signifies the victory of good over evil, and is celebrated with by making special colorful images of Durga out of clay, prayers and revelry for nine days, after which the idol of the goddess is taken out in procession with singing and dancing, then immersed in water.