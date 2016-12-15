Lifestyle, Viral and Trending

Hyderabad’s high on tea with International Tea Day today

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SHWETA WATSON
Published Dec 15, 2016, 3:12 am IST
Updated Dec 15, 2016, 3:12 am IST
On International Tea Day, we speak to the popular tea cafes to find out how the trend is catching up in the city.
Hyderabad, known for its Irani chai, has been witness to a steady flow of new tea bars.
 Hyderabad, known for its Irani chai, has been witness to a steady flow of new tea bars.

Yes, there’s a day dedicated to tea! International Tea Day has been celebrated on December 15 for more than a decade in tea producing countries like India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Nepal among others.

Hyderabad, known for its Irani chai, has been witness to a steady flow of new tea bars. The beverage has always been an inevitable part of our lives, but with tea bars offering new and interesting flavours, people are now rushing to these places for their daily dose of chai.

The Chai Bar at a star hotel in the city is truly a place for tea lovers with over forty varieties of speciality teas from Assam, Darjeeling and the Nilgiris.

Handpicked teas like mango flavoured Assam tea and Kashmiri Kahwa are among people’s favourites. They also have other interesting flavours like Dragon Ball, Darjeeling First Flush, Blood Orange Herbal Blend and Pondicherry Fruit Tisane etc.

“Our tea bar is a tribute to Indian tea industries. We started the Chai Bar in 2013 and it’s been a huge success. Many customers enjoy tea over coffee and that’s when we decided to have an exclusive tea bar. People think tea has no varieties, but that’s not true. Having a tea bar is now the USP of many restaurants such as ours,” says the spokesperson of the hotel.  

Chai Kahani is another popular tea cafe in the city, and its owner Vikas Reddy is thrilled with the response. “I started one cafe at Madhapur just this year and the response has been so amazing that I have opened another branch at Kompally. We’ve welcomed 4,000 customers in just 20 days! Tea is a daily affair in South Indian homes and since we are providing them with more options for flavours, people are more than happy about it. Priced at Rs 60-70, it’s also affordable when compared to coffee,” says Vikas and adds, “Not just youngsters, but people of all age groups enjoy tea and it’s also a healthier option. Tea is the new trend.”

Tea invites conversation and many Hyderabadis love to chat over tea at Lamakaan. Ashhar Farhan, trustee of Lamakaan says, “Tea is a part of Lamakaan culture. We just serve the regular Hyderabadi chai, but people love it. Irani cafes have eroded from the city, but we continue to serve it to people for just `10. People enjoy having tea while conversing with friends or colleagues and that’s the reason people come to Lamakaan.”

Tags: international tea day, irani chai

Entertainment Gallery

Numerous celebrities were snapped at various locations in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Varun, Arjun, other stars chill out in their free time
Parineeti Chopra was snapped at the launch of a mobile phone in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Parineeti Chopra impresses with her style at launch event
B-Town celebrities were seen at various locations on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Kangana, Disha, Shilpa, other stars have a casual day out
Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur promoted their film 'OK Jaanu' on the reality show 'Indian Idol' which is judged by Farah Khan, Anu Malik and Sonu Nigam. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shraddha, Aditya get into promotion mode for OK Jaanu
Several B-Town celebrities were snapped at various locations in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Tamannaah leaves for her journey, Shilpa and family catch a film
Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and John Abraham were snapped as they stepped out for a game of football on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Ranbir, Abhishek, John are quite the football enthusiasts
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Vizag man gatecrashes lover's engagement, wins approval from her family

The couple was in love for a long time and finally convinced the families too (Photo: AFP)
 

Throwback: This picture of Shruti Haasan with Kamal and Sarika is heart-melting!

Kamal and Sarika were married for sixteen years and have two daughters, Shruti and Akshara. (Photo source: Twitter)
 

Akshay and Anupam celebrate their 20th film together in the most adorable way!

Akshay Kumar shared the picture on his official Twitter account.
 

Hilarious conversation between customer and Zomato executive goes viral

He insisted on the executive helping him with cigarettes (Photo: Reddit)
 

Heroic dog calls 911, reports emergency to save blind owner

The quick thinking dog was rewarded with food and toys (Photo: Facebook)
 

A. R. Rahman in Oscar race again with Pele: Birth of a Legend

A R Rahman
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Viral and Trending

‘Organic’ally resourceful

Bhairavi Madhusudhan

In UK, get paid to travel the world and drink gin

ILoveGin is advertising for a “gintern”.

Vizag man gatecrashes lover's engagement, wins approval from her family

The couple was in love for a long time and finally convinced the families too (Photo: AFP)

Hilarious conversation between customer and Zomato executive goes viral

He insisted on the executive helping him with cigarettes (Photo: Reddit)

Kerala newspaper gives ‘scientific tips’ for conceiving baby boy

Indians are obsessed with having a baby boy. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham