Republican senator Ted Cruz sent Twitterati into frenzy when he liked a porn video

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Sep 12, 2017, 7:05 pm IST
Updated Sep 12, 2017, 7:29 pm IST
Anti-porn campaigner has been mocked on social media after liking pornographic video from his Twitter account.
The tweet was unliked after 40 minutes, giving the Twitterati just enough time to take screenshots and make Ted Cruz a trending topic. (Photo: AP)
Twitter users were stunned when late on Tuesday night the official account of conservative Republican Texas senator Ted Cruz had liked a post from the account Sexuall Posts that showed an obscene minute-long video.

However the tweet was unliked after 40 minutes, giving the Twitterati just enough time to take screenshots and make Ted Cruz a trending topic.

The explicit footage featuring popular porn star Cory Chase momentarily appeared on Cruz’s feed of liked tweets at around midnight local time.

However, whether it was Cruz himself, one of his staff or a hacker who liked the controversial video is still unknown. 

Soon after the senator’s late night Twitter activity, his spokeswoman Catherine Frazier tweeted:

However the tweet was only liked by the senator's account, not posted to it.

Here are some hilarious tweets that users posted: 

 

 

 

 

 

And the page, Sexuall Posts, where the video was originally posted got a little cocky (no pun intended):

 

 

While porn website Pornhub's twitter handle joined in on the fun:

 

Cruz has always presented himself as a family values politician and has been a long-standing opponent of pornography.

In July of 2016, he was among Republican delegates who unanimously voted to add an amendment to the draft of their platform that called pornography a “public health crisis” and a “public menace” that is destroying lives.

The amendment stated: “Pornography, with his harmful effects, especially on children, has become a public health crisis that is destroying the life of millions.

"We encourage states to continue to fight this public menace and pledge our commitment to children's safety and well-being. We applaud the social networking sites that bar sex offenders from participation. We urge energetic prosecution of child pornography which closely linked to human trafficking."

When Cruz was the solicitor general of the state of Texas in 2007, he helped argue in favor of banning sex toys in an argument that spanned 76-pages. 

The minute-long video he liked did not appear feature the use of any sex toys. 

