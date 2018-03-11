search on deccanchronicle.com
Lifestyle, Viral and Trending

Meghan Markle given tough anti-kidnap Army training for wedding to Prince Harry

PTI
Published Mar 11, 2018, 5:49 pm IST
Updated Mar 11, 2018, 5:49 pm IST
The Los Angeles born actress best known for her role in the television drama ‘Suits' already has round-the-clock protection.
The Los Angeles born actress best known for her role in the television drama ‘Suits' already has round-the-clock protection. (Photo: DC File)
 The Los Angeles born actress best known for her role in the television drama ‘Suits' already has round-the-clock protection. (Photo: DC File)

American actress Meghan Markle has been subjected to customary Army training to tackle any serious eventuality such as a hostage situation as she edges closer to becoming an official member of Britain's royal family following her wedding to Prince Harry in May.

The 36-year-old was joined by her royal fiance as troops from the Special Air Service (SAS), the British Army's specialist unit, used live ammunition as part of a recent training exercise, according to the ‘Sunday Express' newspaper.

 

The exercise is part of a course devised to ensure Markle is prepared for all possible emergencies as a member of the royal family, with the “kidnap and rescue” part of the course being described by a former SAS officer as “devised to frighten the life out of anyone”.

Gerald Moor, a former senior Army intelligence officer, told the newspaper that the kind of training the newest member of the royal family will have undergone is “the toughest, provided by the Army's finest”.

Moor, who is now CEO of Inkerman Group, which provides security services including kidnap survival courses for corporate and government clients, added: “Meghan will have found the experience physically and psychologically gruelling.

“The men enact a kidnap situation, during which she will have been treated as a hostage, with the area being stormed by the SAS. She will also have been advised how to develop a relationship with her kidnappers, which is often far better than trying to escape.

“She will have been shown how to deal with situations when things go wrong, for example if her close protection officer gets shot and she has to fend for herself.”

The training course was based near the SAS headquarters at Hereford with a regiment which undertakes most of the British military's sensitive undercover work, including covert reconnaissance, counter-terrorism and hostage rescue.

Nearly every senior royal, apart from Queen Elizabeth II, has been on similar courses. However, Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge, did not do the course until after her wedding to Prince William.

The reason Markle has undergone the security training before officially becoming a member of the royal family is reportedly because of the heightened security scenario in the wake of five terror attacks in the UK last year.

The Los Angeles born actress best known for her role in the television drama ‘Suits' already has round-the-clock protection.

The royal wedding at St George's Chapel, in Windsor Castle on May 19 is set to be one of the most guarded events of the year, with an elite close protection unit of 30 SAS soldiers on duty.

Tags: prince harry, british monarchy, royal wedding, troops, meghan markle, queen elizabeth, special air service (sas), british army, kidnap, hostage, kate middleton, duchess of cambridge, prince william


Related Stories

Meghan Markle baptised in England
Queen Elizabeth gave Meghan Markle's secret baptism a miss
Royal wedding budget doubled; Meghan to wear £400k gown, give £120k gift to Harry
This is Meghan Markle's must-have travel item


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Aishwarya ‘snubbed’ in Amitabh Bachchan’s ‘ode to women’, Twiteratti furious

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan married Amitabh Bachchan's son Abhishek in 2007.
 

Essential wants to ditch its screen-notch

The patent image shows the camera being placed in a standard spot of the phone, where the notch is supposed to be.
 

The art of Mixology: Masterpiece in a glass

While one may think of preparing a drink as a cakewalk for a bartender, mixology involves a good chemistry of ingredients to dish out innovative and classic cocktails. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Parents fear social media more than drugs, alcohol or smoking: Study

Parent's number one concern was education and study stress among their children. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

OnePlus 5/5T to get Android 8.1 update soon

OnePlus 5T Lava Red edition, which got launched recently.
 

Mohammed Shami-Hasin Jahan saga: Here’s what Jahan’s first husband said

Hasin Jahan also claimed that her cricketer husband Mohammed Shami’s mother and brother tortured her and tried to kill her. She later alleged that Shami wanted her to have physical relations with his brother. (Photo: Facebook / AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Viral and Trending

Parents fear social media more than drugs, alcohol or smoking: Study

Parent's number one concern was education and study stress among their children. (Photo: Pixabay)

Rare signed photo of Mahatma Gandhi fetches over $40,000 at auction

Signed 1931 photo of Mahatma Gandhi fetches over $40,000 at auction. (Photo: Pixabay)

Political campaign's most pivotal efforts occur in the murky world of social media

Political campaign's most pivotal efforts occur in the murky world of social media. (Photo: Pixabay)

Women wearing heavy makeup not perceived as leaders: Study

Both men and women evaluated women more negatively as a leader if the image suggested she was wearing a lot of makeup. (Photo: Pixabay)

Egypt struggles to end female genital mutilation

Genital cutting of girls was banned in Egypt in 2008, criminalized in 2016, but continues to be viewed as a way to promote chastity. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham