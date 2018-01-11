search on deccanchronicle.com
Lifestyle, Viral and Trending

Marvel creator Stan Lee, 95, accused of sexual misconduct by care nurses

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jan 11, 2018, 1:57 pm IST
Updated Jan 11, 2018, 1:57 pm IST
It is alleged that the nonagenarian asked nurses for ‘oral sex’ in the shower and to be ‘pleasured in the bedroom’.
Comics creator has denied the ‘false and despicable’ claims and suggested that the allegations were part of a ‘shakedown.’ (Photo: AP)
 Comics creator has denied the ‘false and despicable’ claims and suggested that the allegations were part of a ‘shakedown.’ (Photo: AP)

The legendary Marvels comics creator, Stan Lee, at 95, has been accused of groping and sexually harassing nurses who cared for him in his home.

It is alleged that the nonagenarian asked nurses for ‘oral sex’ in the shower and to be ‘pleasured in the bedroom’ according to a story published by the Daily Mail.

 

An unnamed source, who spoke to the publication said that Lee walks around naked and is ‘vulgar’ towards women. The source further added that he uses several slang in their presence. The source further called Lee as “an old man who has lost his way.”

Speaking to Daily Mail, the source also added that the owner at the nursing company has openly said to people that Lee has sexually harassed every single nurse that has been to the house.

Daily Mail further reported that a rep for the nursing company confirmed that its owner has received several complaints from nurses about Lee’s behaviour and that the company parted ways with the comics creator at the end of last year.

No police complaints or lawsuits have been filed, but the nursing company is now in a legal dispute with Lee.

However, Lee’s lawyer, Tom Lallas, said the comics creator has denied the ‘false and despicable’ claims and suggested that the allegations were part of a ‘shakedown.’

Lallas’ statement to the Daily Mail read that Lee has received demands to pay money and threats that if he does not do so, the accuser will go to the media.

Lallas’ statement however, added that the Marvel creator will not be extorted or blackmailed and will not pay money to anyone.

Lee - whose wife of 69 years, Joan, passed away last July, aged 93 - is credited with creating such iconic characters as Spider-Man, Iron Man and the X-Men.

These accusations follow last year's sex-scandal that rocked Hollywood.

Tags: stan lee, marvel, sexual misconduct, viral and trending


Related Stories

Netflix buys comic book publisher run by 'modern-day Stan Lee'
Sonam Kapoor has a superhero moment as she meets Marvel creator Stan Lee!
Stan Lee to make film on his Indian superhero 'Chakra'


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Scientists reportedly give TB vaccine that killed monkeys to 1,400 babies

Representational Image. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Queen's bra-fitter is stripped of royal title

Queen Elizabeth. (Photo: PTI)
 

Prince William reveals Prince Harry hasn't asked him to be best man yet

Prince William and Prince Harry. (Photo: AFP)
 

God, Sex and Truth: RGV has own version of GST, shoots with pornstar for treatise

Poster of Ram Gopal Varma's 'God, Sex and Truth' starring Mia Malkova.
 

Samsung’s Galaxy S9 to be unveiled at MWC 2018

The Galaxy S9 is expected to be unveiled in a new 512GB storage variant. (Photo: Galaxy S8)
 

Narcissists like fellow narcissists more on Instagram

According to the study, those who post selfies to Instagram are more likely to follow 'arrogant' and 'attention-seeking' users, meaning narcissists are drawn to other narcissists on the platform. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Viral and Trending

Husband stabs wife to death for changing TV channel

Man claims he blacked out during the attack and regained

New robots can read human feelings to provide advice and encouragement

Other robots such as Qihan Technology's Sanbot and SoftBank Robotics' Pepper, are being

Catherine Deneuve denounces #MeToo campaign, defends men's right to 'seduce'

Deneuve denounced the #MeToo movement and its French equivalent, #Balancetonporc (Call out your pig), in a letter. (Photo: AP)

UK’s nuclear weapons are vulnerable to a cyber attack, says study

Report, recently released, goes on to add that cyber vulnerabilities within nuclear weapons systems and structures present a whole set of dangers and risks. (Representational Image/ Pixabay)

Serial entrepreneur in sneakers

She considers what she is able to do nothing less than a blessing.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham