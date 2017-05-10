Lifestyle, Viral and Trending

Shashi Tharoor just made the entire nation look up a word with his tweet

Published May 10, 2017, 1:12 pm IST
Updated May 10, 2017, 1:17 pm IST
He tweeted in response to allegations regarding Sunanda Pushkar's death aired on Republic TV.
The return of Arnab Goswami had audiences waiting as he promised to come out with ‘super exclusive’ news breaks. After a story on Lalu Prasad Yadav, Goswami came out with an expose that claimed to link Congress leader Shashi Tharoor to Sunanda Pushkar’s murder.

While Goswami has always been asking what ‘the nation wants to know’, Shashi Tharoor’s tweet in response to the allegations left everyone in a tizzy as the entire nation was trying to decipher the Congress MP’s use of the English language.

 

Twitterati went berserk as a large number of internet users were trying to find out what exactly an ‘exasperating farrago’ meant.

 

 

 

Some users came up with hilarious tweets to decipher the meaning of this obscure word.

 

 

And then there were those who tried to use ‘farrago’ in different situations to make sense of it.

 

 

 

The graph for ‘farrago’ on Google search shows how exactly Shashi Tharoor stirred up a storm.

 

The MP known for eloquent speeches earlier also reacted saying he was happy to contribute a word to the national conversation.

 

Farrago means a ‘confused mixture’ and originated from a Latin term for cattle feed, which became a part of the English language in the 15th century.

