Shashi Tharoor just made the entire nation look up a word with his tweet

The return of Arnab Goswami had audiences waiting as he promised to come out with ‘super exclusive’ news breaks. After a story on Lalu Prasad Yadav, Goswami came out with an expose that claimed to link Congress leader Shashi Tharoor to Sunanda Pushkar’s murder.

While Goswami has always been asking what ‘the nation wants to know’, Shashi Tharoor’s tweet in response to the allegations left everyone in a tizzy as the entire nation was trying to decipher the Congress MP’s use of the English language.

Exasperating farrago of distortions, misrepresentations&outright lies being broadcast by an unprincipled showman masquerading as a journalst — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) May 8, 2017

Twitterati went berserk as a large number of internet users were trying to find out what exactly an ‘exasperating farrago’ meant.

It was just for the day that collective IQ of India increased reading Shashi Tharoor's Tweet and then Justin Beiber arrived in India. — Cryptic Mind (@Vishj05) May 10, 2017

New update in phone system language:

English(America)

English(Australia)

English(UK)

English(Shashi Tharoor) — That Sarcastic❥GirL (@zara_dur_se_bol) May 9, 2017

My knowledge of English language is as farragodar as Shashi Tharoor — Ankit Jain (@indiantweeter) May 10, 2017

Some users came up with hilarious tweets to decipher the meaning of this obscure word.

Interviewer : Define Exasperating farrago of distortions, misrepresentations & outright ....

Me: pic.twitter.com/EdFAmTdTev — Juhi (@juhierly) May 9, 2017

And then there were those who tried to use ‘farrago’ in different situations to make sense of it.

Q. What do you call a chocolate you can't understand the taste of?



A. Farrago Rocher. — Pranav (@pranavsapra) May 9, 2017

Veg biryani is an exasperating farrago of distortions misinterpretations and outright lies. — Ray Stings (@Purba_Ray) May 9, 2017

Exasperatin farrago of distrtion misrepresentations&outryt lies punjiritanji konjiko muntirimuthtoli chindiko

Vanjanivarna chundari vave — Angoor 🍇 (@ladywithflaws) May 9, 2017

The graph for ‘farrago’ on Google search shows how exactly Shashi Tharoor stirred up a storm.

Farrago on Google search after the Tharoor tweet. pic.twitter.com/2NUMcfjjZ4 — Aashish Chandorkar (@c_aashish) May 8, 2017

The MP known for eloquent speeches earlier also reacted saying he was happy to contribute a word to the national conversation.

Glad to have contributed "farrago" to the national conversation. As long as RepublicTV continues, we will need it.https://t.co/0Tcl0PXmpq — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) May 9, 2017

Farrago means a ‘confused mixture’ and originated from a Latin term for cattle feed, which became a part of the English language in the 15th century.