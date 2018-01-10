search on deccanchronicle.com
Lifestyle, Viral and Trending

Sex-crazed tourist goes on naked faeces-throwing rampage through Thailand airport

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jan 10, 2018, 9:59 am IST
Updated Jan 10, 2018, 10:00 am IST
It turns out that American holidaymaker Steve Cho had overdosed on Viagra and had to be stopped by six security guards.
The crazed holidaymaker Steve Cho was eventually restrained by six security guards in the departure hall of Phuket International Airport. (Youtube Screengrab)
 The crazed holidaymaker Steve Cho was eventually restrained by six security guards in the departure hall of Phuket International Airport. (Youtube Screengrab)

In a bizarre incident, an American tourist who had 'taken too many sex drugs' was arrested after rampaging through an airport yelling incoherently and throwing his feces at the staff present there.

The crazed holidaymaker Steve Cho was eventually restrained by six security guards in the departure hall of Phuket International Airport, Thailand, having allegedly overdosed n Viagra.

 

He was strolling around naked while smashing airport shop goods.

The 27-year-old, from New York, who underwent a psychiatric assessment following his arrest, is said to have told police he had 'taken too many sex drugs' including viagra before the incident which saw him throw his own excrement at terrified travelers.

In an article published in MailOnline, one onlooker Wannee Ming, 28, said that it was the scariest and most disgusting thing she ever saw at an airport.

Cho reportedly apologized for the outburst and agreed to pay any damages.

A statement from Phuket International Airport said that officers had to arrest the man.

Cho was taken to the local police station before officers sent him to a nearby hospital for medical checks and a routine psychiatric assessment.

Tags: thailand, airport, phuket, tourits, naked man, faeces, viagra, viral and trending


Related Stories

Man smears faeces all over, United Airlines flight makes emergency landing
Acclaimed artist donates faeces for research


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

CES 2018: Google simplifies mobile payments with its ‘Pay’ service

With Google Pay, the company aims to make mobile payments less confusing. Whenever users make a purchase from Google or from any of its partners, they will see an option for Google Pay.
 

Virat Kohli's fan succumbs to death after pouring kerosene to set himself on fire

After watching Kohli depart cheaply for just 5 runs, Bariya committed suicide by setting himself on fire using kerosene. (Photo: AP)
 

Kohli, Shastri turned down BCCI offer to send Test specialists early to South Africa?

It is reported that the Indian cricket team management denied BCCI’s offer to send Test core early to South Africa to get acclimatised to the conditions. (Photo: AP)
 

NASA sees first direct proof of Ozone hole recovery

The change in ozone levels above Antarctica from the beginning to the end of southern winter — early July to mid-September — was computed daily from MLS measurements every year from 2005 to 2016.
 

Dale Steyn or not, South Africa coach Ottis Gibson to unleash 4 pacers on India

Ottis Gibson said that when you are playing at home you play to your strengths. (Photo:AP)
 

After war of words, Kangana and Karan to reunite; actress 'looking forward' to it

Karan Johar and Kangana Ranaut had worked together in 'Ungli.'
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Viral and Trending

Meghan Markle’s father will walk her down the aisle when she marries Prince Harry

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. (Photo: AP)

Pregnant woman became addicted to eating chalk as she ate ten sticks a day

She ordered chalk online and started eating two sticks a day (Photo: Pixabay)

On a ‘bridge’ of despair

Aamiya Jilson Jose

Queen Elizabeth reveals coronation secret she kept hidden for 65 years

Her journey to the Abbey in a Gold Stage Coach was watched by millions but now she revealed that the journey was “horrible

UK’s first cloned dog Minnie Winnie expecting litter of puppies

Scientists reproduced the sausage dog’s DNA in a litter borne by a canine surrogate mum. (Representational Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham