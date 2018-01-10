Sex-crazed tourist goes on naked faeces-throwing rampage through Thailand airport

The crazed holidaymaker Steve Cho was eventually restrained by six security guards in the departure hall of Phuket International Airport. (Youtube Screengrab)

In a bizarre incident, an American tourist who had 'taken too many sex drugs' was arrested after rampaging through an airport yelling incoherently and throwing his feces at the staff present there.

The crazed holidaymaker Steve Cho was eventually restrained by six security guards in the departure hall of Phuket International Airport, Thailand, having allegedly overdosed n Viagra.

He was strolling around naked while smashing airport shop goods.

The 27-year-old, from New York, who underwent a psychiatric assessment following his arrest, is said to have told police he had 'taken too many sex drugs' including viagra before the incident which saw him throw his own excrement at terrified travelers.

In an article published in MailOnline, one onlooker Wannee Ming, 28, said that it was the scariest and most disgusting thing she ever saw at an airport.

Cho reportedly apologized for the outburst and agreed to pay any damages.

A statement from Phuket International Airport said that officers had to arrest the man.

Cho was taken to the local police station before officers sent him to a nearby hospital for medical checks and a routine psychiatric assessment.