Lifestyle, Viral and Trending

Toddlers know when you are lying, say psychologists

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Dec 9, 2016, 12:04 am IST
Updated Dec 9, 2016, 6:51 am IST
The research is published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.
One team of researchers recognised this issue and decided to design a better test.
 One team of researchers recognised this issue and decided to design a better test.

We have not been giving our little ones enough credit. Psychologists working with young toddlers say the kids are capable of recognising when someone else is pretending, cheating, or straight-up lying. The research is published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

Psychologists use a test called the false-belief task to gauge whether a person knows that other people’s thoughts are different from their own. The classic test involves a story in which a protagonist with incomplete or inaccurate information must make a choice between two items. Before the protagonist acts, psychologists ask the person taking the test which item they think the protagonist will select. If the test-taker realises that their ideas differ from the protagonist’s—that the protagonist has a false belief — they can guess that the protagonist will make the wrong choice.

Kids under the age of four generally fail this test, and psychologists generally take this as an indication that younger children don’t understand other people’s thoughts or beliefs. But in doing so they’ve overlooked one major element: their test depends on the test-taker’s ability to understand the questions and articulate a response. Like many tests of cognitive ability, the bias is built right in.

One team of researchers recognised this issue and decided to design a better test. They created a simplified version with pictures and more basic questions, then brought in 144 kids aged two-and-a-half. The simplified test made both the testing procedure and the questions themselves easier for the children to understand. They could guess that the protagonist was about to make a mistake. They knew her thoughts were not the same as their own.

Renee Baillargeon of the University of Illinois was a co-author on the study. “Our study shows that when the task is made simpler, even two-and-a-half-year olds succeed,” she said in a statement. “So the ability to answer questions about persons with false beliefs is present very early in development, contrary to what was traditionally thought.”

Co-author Peipei Setoh of Nanyang Technological University noted that this false belief — that little kids weren’t clever enough to figure it out — could be negatively affecting the way we raise them.

“If parents believe that children do not understand complicated matters, they may tell simpler versions of the truth and ‘dumb down’ what they view as complicated content for kids. Parents of young children and early childhood educators should be aware that children’s early cognitive abilities may be more advanced than previously thought.”
— Source: www.mentalfloss.com

Tags: toddlers, researchers

Business Gallery

Daimler Trucks along with Mercedes-Benz is offering the first fully electric Urban eTruck.

Mercedes shows off its first, fully electric truck
Rolls-Royce has announced the ‘Dawn’ to the luxury convertibles portfolio of Indian cars, Rolls-Royce has joined the game with a price tag of Rs 6.25 crore..

Rolls-Royce Dawn convertible launched in India for Rs 6.25 crore
The low-budget car segment is pretty hot and presently, Kwid, the new entrant from Renault is heavily contending against the well-known veteran Maruti’s Alto. The main elements that differentiate the two cars are fuel efficiency, comfort, design and a few more areas. Check out a detailed comparison between the two low-budget family hatchbacks, which are almost identically priced.

Budget car comparison: Kwid takes on the Alto
If you are looking for a car within a budget of Rs 10 lakh, there are several out there. However, if you are willing to wait for some new cars and upgraded variants to the present ones, we have listed 16 such cars that are scheduled to release in 2016. (Source: CarDekho)

16 upcoming cars below Rs 10 lakh
Datsun in India has started out on a rocky footing with the Go and Go+, but now it’s back with its third offering for India, the all new redi-GO. The new redi-GO is an important car for the Japanese manufacturer and we spent two days behind the wheel to find out what it’s really like to drive one. (Source: CarDekho.com)

In pics: The new Datsun redi-GO
Mercedes-Benz recently launched its flagship SUV, the GLS 350 CDI. Essentially a facelift for the current GL-Class, it incorporates a few update along with the nomenclature change. It gets a reworked face that houses all-LED headlamps and a new grille, new alloy wheels and redesigned tail lamps. We expect the GLS to be powered by the same 3.0-litre V6 motor that develops 255PS of power and 620Nm of torque. (Photo: CarDekho.com)

In pics: Mercedes-Benz GLS 350 CDI
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Odisha youth claims of generating electricity from old Rs 500 notes

Lachman Dundi
 

Watch: Priyanka's shocking blink and you'll miss 2 seconds in Baywatch trailer

Screengrabs from the video.
 

Urvashi Rautela was not invited to Manish Malhotra’s party, she gatecrashed?

One of the few pictures Urvashi upoladed on her social media accounts, captioning it 'official photobomber'.
 

Unlike last time, Aamir Khan to go solo on Koffee With Karan?

Aamir Khan
 

Video: Kolkata security guard can give Arijit Singh a run for his money

Some users spotted him at a Kolkata mall (Photo: Facebook)
 

Comedian Vir Das has a fitting response for supporters of political parties

Comedy isn't democratic, but democracy shouldn't be so comedic either (Photo: Facebook)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Viral and Trending

Odisha youth claims of generating electricity from old Rs 500 notes

Lachman Dundi

A grave concern for life

Pratyusha, the actress who committed suicide last year

Crying when happy may regulate our emotions

According to Yale psychologist Oriana R. Aragón, we might shed tears to regulate particularly intense feelings.

Being religious is like being on drugs

Brain activity during the religious experience has been found to be similar to that seen during gambling, sex, love and listening to music.

Video: Kolkata security guard can give Arijit Singh a run for his money

Some users spotted him at a Kolkata mall (Photo: Facebook)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham