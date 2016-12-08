Tips and tricks: Preparing for next years JEE Main

To do your best for the JEE Main 2017, which is just about six months away, on April 2, coaching institutes like FIIT JEE has the following tips.

Time management: Proper planning is most important for timely preparation and dealing with study pressure. Now, is the time to consolidate your preparation and ensure that you do extremely well in the actual JEE Main exam.

Focus on all subjects: All the three subjects Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics, are equally important. So, divide the time of these crucial remaining months aptly in the three subjects. Major focus must be on the topics of Class XII boards, and then revision of Class XI topics must follow.

Planned schedule: Prepare a chapter-wise and topic-wise revision schedule. Create short notes, and list all formulae and points to remember. Flag tricky questions and their solution. This will help in quick revision before the examination.

Simultaneous preparation for Boards and JEE Main: Majority of the topics of JEE Main are also covered in the Board exam. Hence, it is recommended that one must prepare for both the exams simultaneously.

Every entrance exam is designed with a particular goal. The syllabi may look similar but the pattern and level of questions differ in some way or the other. So, students cannot afford to give less attention to any one of them. Adequate attention must be given when preparing for JEE.

Strategy of preparation in the last six months should therefore be practice, practice and practice.

For a three-hour paper with three subjects, generally students tend to give one hour to each subject. But, it is advisable that they give 40-45 minutes to the section that they feel most confident about, and then move on to second subject and then to the third. In the remaining time, unsolved questioned may be reviewed. This would help in based on their preferences increasing the attempting rate. However, students may develop their own strategy.

Do’s

Attempt easy questions first. Choose sections that have less risk and more gain.

Double check before marking the OMR sheet.

Read the entire question paper carefully in the first 5-10 minutes.

Practise JEE Main online mock tests in case you have registered to attempt the exam in online mode.

Don’ts