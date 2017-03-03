Lifestyle, Viral and Trending

Hyderabad's 11-year-old genius appears for class 12 exam

PTI
Published Mar 3, 2017, 9:47 am IST
Updated Mar 3, 2017, 9:51 am IST
Agastya, whose subjects are civics, economics and commerce for Intermediate, is a student of St Mary's Junior College at Yousufguda.
Agastya (right) is the younger brother of international table tennis player Naina Jaiswal (left) (Photo: Facebook)
 Agastya (right) is the younger brother of international table tennis player Naina Jaiswal (left) (Photo: Facebook)

Hyderabad: In a rare feat, city lad Agastya Jaiswal appeared in the ongoing Senior Intermediate examination (12th Grade) at the age of 11.

Agastya, whose subjects are civics, economics and commerce for Intermediate, is a student of St Mary's Junior College at Yousufguda here, according to a release from his parents.

According to the release, Agastya is 11-year-old and he today appeared for the exam at Chaitanya Junior Kalasala at Jubilee Hills.

Agastya is the younger brother of international table tennis player Naina Jaiswal.

