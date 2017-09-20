Lifestyle, Travel

Japan: Emperor Akihito visits ancient Korean settlers' Koma Shrine

AP
Published Sep 20, 2017, 1:45 pm IST
Updated Sep 20, 2017, 1:48 pm IST
The Emperor has made short trips previously to learn local history, tradition and culture.
Japan's Emperor Akihito, second from left, and Empress Michiko, led by a priest, right, visit Koma Shrine in Hidaka, northwest of Tokyo, Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2017. (Photo: AP)
 Japan's Emperor Akihito, second from left, and Empress Michiko, led by a priest, right, visit Koma Shrine in Hidaka, northwest of Tokyo, Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2017. (Photo: AP)

TOKYO: Japan's Emperor Akihito has visited a shrine dedicated to ancient Korean settlers in a small town north of Tokyo.

Palace officials say Akihito, accompanied by his wife, Empress Michiko, paid respects Wednesday at the Koma Shrine as part of his two-day private study trip to the region. Akihito has made short trips to learn local history, tradition and culture for more than a decade.

Koma Shrine says nearly 1,800 Koreans settled in the area in the 7th century. The 83-year-old Akihito also viewed red spider lilies at a nearby park.

Akihito has noted an ancient Japanese document citing a link between Japanese monarchy and the Korean dynasty, as he expressed friendship with South Korea.

Preparations for his abdication are underway after he expressed his wish to retire in 2017.

Tags: japan, tokyo, emperor akihito, empress michiko, koma shrine


Related Stories

Over 2000 gold coins recovered from ancient Portuguese shipwreck
Ancient rock art found at Krishna river
Scientists discover ancient sea worm fossils


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Here’s what Yuvraj Singh’s mother Shabnam Singh said on his equation with Virat Kohli

Shabnam backed Kohli’s decision to select his set of players and stated that the Team India talisman has always stood by her son.(Photo: PTI)
 

Here’s why mystery woman crashes every funeral at local church for 14 years

While the priest says that he is powerless to stop her from attending, families are not too happy about it. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

North Korean acrobat snaps his neck as stunt goes horribly wrong

The North Korean athlete was performing in Russia (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Flipkart, Amazon online sale tips: Be a ‘smart’ electronics shopper this season

Most people often end up securing good deals on products that they find not worthy or simply unnecessary. (representative image)
 

This Shibani Dandekar-Hardik Pandya Twitter chat has taken social media by storm

The duo exchanged a flattering conversation on Twitter, with Shibani lauding the all-rounder. (Photo: Instagram/AFP)
 

Video: Girl's heart pushes out of chest, beats outside the body due to rare disorder

She couldn't undergo surgery due to high blood pressure (Photo: YouTube)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Travel

ISKCON's Govardhan Eco Village wins 'Spirit of Humanity' award

The village, at Wada taluka, is located 108 kms north of Mumbai at the foothills of the Sahyadri mountains. (Photo: Facebook/ Govardhan Eco village)

Kaloji memorial to be better than Falaknuma

The front facade of the under-construction Kaloji Kalakshetram in Warangal as visualised by architects.

5 ways to experience Hong Kong like a local

Experience Hong Kong like a local. (Photo: Pixabay)

Beyond Machu Picchu: Top 13 things to explore in Peru

Machu Picchu is one of UNESCO's World Heritage Sites. (Photo: Pexels)

Take a stroll in Barcelona

The narrow lanes in Gothic Quarter
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham