Lifestyle, Travel

India limits local visitors to Taj Mahal, no curb on foreigners

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jan 3, 2018, 5:14 pm IST
Updated Jan 3, 2018, 5:16 pm IST
According to experts, vast crowds increase wear and tear on the white marble tomb.
In future only 40,000 local tourists will be allowed to enter the historic complex per day, authorities have said on Wednesday. (Photo: Soumyabrata Gupta)
India will soon restrict the number of daily visitors to the Taj Mahal in an attempt to preserve the iconic 17th-century monument that is dedicated to love.

Millions of Indian tourists visit the Taj Mahal every year and their numbers are constantly on the rise with domestic travel becoming easier.

 

However, according to experts, the vast crowds increase wear and tear on the white marble tomb, which already must undergo regular cleaning to stop it turning yellow from polluted air, and could put pressure on its foundations.

Thus, in future only 40,000 local tourists will be allowed to enter the historic complex per day, authorities have said on Wednesday.

According to an official from the Archeological Survey of India which controls the monument they have to ensure the safety of the monument and visitors as well as crowd management was emerging as a big challenge for them. The official spoke to AFP on conditions of anonymity.

However, interestingly, the restrictions will not apply to foreigners, who pay 1,000 rupees ($16) to enter.

Indian visitors who normally pay just 40 rupees, will be able to buy the more expensive ticket if they want to get around the limit.

