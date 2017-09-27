Lifestyle, Sex and Relationship

Women still do more housework than men, even after office work

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Sep 27, 2017, 3:48 pm IST
Updated Sep 27, 2017, 3:51 pm IST
Study finds while women consistently do more housework irrespective of other factors, male involvement is influenced by demand.
The new study highlights the disparity when it comes to sharing of domestic tasks. (Photo: Pixabay)
 The new study highlights the disparity when it comes to sharing of domestic tasks. (Photo: Pixabay)

A new study finds that when it comes to household chores, women are more likely to take on most work; regardless of how much they have already worked outside and even how much they earn.

The study, conducted by the University of Alberta investigating the balance of household tasks examined how this shifts between partners across three stages of life and found that while women were found to consistently do more housework irrespective of other factors, male involvement was influenced by the demand of other responsibilities.

The new study highlights the disparity when it comes to sharing of domestic tasks.

Speaking about it lead author Rebecca Horne said that patterns of housework responsibility between men and women tend to be quite consistent at each life stage despite minor fluctuations in the volume of housework chores.

In the study, the researchers analyzed questionnaires filled out by participants of the Edmonton Transition Study, which tracked more than 900 Canadians from high school to work, and from adolescence into adulthood.

The team focused on participants who had life partners in 1992, 1999, and 2012, when they were 25, 32, and 43 years old.

For each participant, the researchers examined the effect of that person’s work hours, relative income, marital status, and responsibilities toward children on their contribution to housework.

According to Horne, the study revealed that overall, time, money, and gender variables seemed to be important for explaining the division of household labour. Despite some progress in recent years to improve the domestic balance, Horne notes that the distribution of housework still follows a persistent gendered nature.

The researchers are hopeful that the new study might make partners more aware of outside factors that may influence the division of chores, to promote greater equality at home.

Tags: woman, work, household chores, office work, men, relationship




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Hardik Pandya posts Instagram photo with brother Krunal, KL Rahul, Yuzvendra Chahal

The 23-year-old Hardik has had a memorable series so far, with both ball and bat, scoring 181 runs in three matches so far, and picking up five wickets. (Photo: Twitter / Hardik Pandya)
 

Watch: Here’s what Ravichandran Ashwin did to Paul Collingwood during county match

Sachin scored 82 runs off 130 deliveries to help Worcestershire score 335/10 in the first innings. (Photo:PTI)
 

Remembering Yash Chopra on his birth anniversary: Best 10 films

Yash Chopra and his eternally charming films will be forever engraved in our hearts.
 

The Ashes: A day after arrest, Ben Stokes makes cut to Joe Root-led England squad

Ben Stokes, who was also retained as vice-captain, was picked for the tour purely on cricketing grounds although he won't be playing in an ODI against West Indies. (Photo: AP)
 

Heartbroken snake expert films his own death after letting black mamba bite him

His eyes can be seen rolling as his muscles become numb (Photo: Facebook)
 

We are disturbed, she did us wrong: Aditya-Zarina slap legal notice on Kangana

Zarina Wahab had recently slammed Kangana Ranaut's allegations about her Aditya Pancholi and her.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Sex and Relationship

Men who can make women laugh more likely to satisfy them in bed

Previous studies pointed out income and self confidence as factors (Photo: Pixabay)

Marriage affects sense of taste, says study

The study conducted at the University of Wroclaw, is the first to show that couples change their food preferences after years of dining together. (Photo: Pixabay)

Good parenting, ‘step’ by step

Still from We Are Family.

France may soon legalise assisted reproduction for gay women

Current legislation means that gay women with sufficient funds travel abroad for artificial insemination (Photo: Pixabay)

Why women stand infidelity

David Beckham with wife Victoria.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham