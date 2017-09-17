Lifestyle, Pets and Environment

Poisoned Air: Faulty pollution norms cut people’s life span in Hyderabad

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DONITA JOSE
Published Sep 17, 2017, 1:12 am IST
Updated Sep 17, 2017, 1:18 am IST
This comes as a reality check on the pollution norms set by the in-house pollution monitoring agency, Central Pollution Control Board.
 (Representational image)

Hyderabad: Hyderabadis are losing 2.3 years of their lives because the government has set the safe level of pollution at a higher tolerance level than recommended by the World Health Organisation (WHO), gravely endangering the health of the people

For the same reason, productive life has been reduced by four years on average nationally, a report on the Air Quality Life Index prepared by the Energy Policy Institute at University of Chicago said.

This comes as a reality check on the pollution norms set by the in-house pollution monitoring agency, Central Pollution Control Board.

