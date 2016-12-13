Lifestyle, Pets and Environment

Effects of global warming on Antarctica may be worse than thought

AFP
Published Dec 13, 2016, 9:29 am IST
Updated Dec 13, 2016, 9:30 am IST
Recent studies have suggested that climate change may already have condemned large chunks of its ice sheet to disintegration.
Normally, that erosion is compensated by the accumulation of fresh snow and ice from above (Photo: AFP)
 Normally, that erosion is compensated by the accumulation of fresh snow and ice from above (Photo: AFP)

Paris: East Antarctica’s massive ice sheet may be more exposed to global warming than long assumed, according to a study Monday that shows how strong winds can erode ice shelves that help hold it in place. There is enough frozen water sitting on top of the world's polar continent to raise sea level by dozens of metres and redraw the world map if it melts.

But understanding the dynamics of the region -- which includes the much smaller West Antarctica ice sheet -- has proven difficult. Up to now, scientists have focused on the threat of West Antarctica.

Recent studies have suggested that climate change may already have condemned large chunks of its ice sheet to disintegration, whether on a time scale of centuries or millennia. In contrast, ice covering East Antarctica was seen as far more stable, even gaining mass.

The floating, cliff-like ice shelves straddling land and ocean that prevent inland ice from slipping into the sea, it was thought, were solidly anchored. That remains largely true. But a mysterious crater on the King Baudoin ice shelf, due south from the tip of Africa, prompted a team of researchers from the Netherlands, Belgium and Germany to challenge that assumption.

"Our research has shown that East Antarctica is also vulnerable to climate change," said Jan Lenaerts, lead author of the study and a researcher at Utrecht University in the Netherlands. The findings were published in the journal Nature Climate Change.

Some reports had attributed the crater to a meteorite impact, but when Lenaerts and his team arrived in January they realised the water-filled cavity had other origins. Combining climate models, satellite data and on-site measurements, they concluded that strong winds carrying warm air were blowing away reflective snow, allowing the Sun's rays to be absorbed into the darker ice rather than bounced back into space.

Dress rehearsal

The main vulnerability of ice shelves to climate change remains warming ocean water that erodes their underbelly. Normally, that erosion is compensated by the accumulation of fresh snow and ice from above.

But oceans in recent decades have absorbed much of the excess heat generated by global warming, which has lifted average global air temperatures by one degree Celsius (1.8 degrees Fahrenheit). When combined with erosion from above, the impact on ice sheet stability may be larger than previously understood.

"These processes -- previously unseen in East Antarctica -- indicate that further warming may amplify the risk of ice shelf collapse," said Martin Siegert of Imperial College London, commenting on the study. A dress rehearsal of what might happen more broadly occurred in 2002, when West Antarctica's Larsen B ice shelf underwent a "rapid and catastrophic mechanical failure," falling into the sea, he noted.

There, too, meltwater had collected on the surface in hundreds of lakes, and when they quickly drained the buoyancy caused the shelf to rupture.

"Larsen B tells us that surface melting can be critical to the structural integrity of ice shelves," Siegert wrote in a commentary, also in Nature Climate Change.

Tags: pets and environment, global warming, antarctic glacier

Related Stories

Climate change in Antarctica, cooling in some places and warming in others, is causing a dramatic shift in the population of Adelie penguins. (Photo: Pixabay)

Climate change threatening penguins in Antarctica: study

Continued warming is expected to lead to population declines at approximately 30 per cent of Adelie penguins.
01 Jul 2016 8:53 PM
Within 500 years, Antarctica will have lifted water lines by more than 15 meters (50 feet). (Photo: Pixabay)

Antarctica's melting ice may lift seas a meter by 2100: study

Such an abrupt change would spell disaster for major cities and coastal areas across the globe displacing millions of people.
31 Mar 2016 9:14 AM
On February 24, 2004, the US-based National Science Foundation announced the success of its Antarctic greenhouses in producing fresh produce for researchers. (Photo: China Internet Information Center)

Chinese surgeon faces flak for growing vegetables in Antarctica

However, some challenged Wang and said planting vegetables in Antarctica violates the Antarctic Treaty.
29 Feb 2016 1:25 PM

Sports Gallery

Yuvraj Singh-Hazel Keech’s wedding recption in Delhi on Wednesday was attended by many cleberities including MS Dhoni, Harbhajan Singh. (Photo: PTI)

Pics: Celebrities at Yuvraj Singh-Hazel Keech’s wedding reception
Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech photographed during their wedding ceremony. (Photo: Twitter)

Pictures from Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech's wedding
Ashwin can end 2016 as the highest wicket-taker in Tests for this year. (Photo: AFP)

Top 5 Test wicket-takers of 2016
India managed to wrap-up the England innings after Lunch, on the last day fo the fifth Test. (Photo: AP)

India vs England: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test
The historic result came in front of a packed house at one of America's most iconic sporting venues -- after eight years of legislative wrangling finally saw the state of New York lift its long-running ban of professional MMA in April. (Photo: AP)

UFC: Conor McGregor bags 2nd title, creates history
While England coach Trevor Bayliss has suggested there are good players in the Indian side in addition to Virat Kohli and R Ashwin, the duo’s performance will play a big role in determining the future of the series. Here are six cricketers to watch out for from the five-match Test series. (Photo: BCCI)

India vs England: 6 players to watch out for in Test series
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

China's richest man looking for successor after son refuses to takeover

Wang Jianlin, 62, founder and chairman of Dalian Wanda Group Co, whose business includes shopping malls, theme parks, sports clubs and cinemas, said he is most likely to pick from a group of professional managers to take over the running of his business. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Demonetized wedding: UP Groom gets Rs 11, tea for guests

Representational Image. (Photo: File)
 

'Was molested when I was younger': Sonam makes startling revelation

The actress won a lot of accolades for her measured performance in 'Neerja,' early this year.
 

Salman Khan can't spend an entire month without sex: Arbaaz Khan

Salman was embarrassed by Arbaaz's candour.
 

Can Uber's new 'no sex' rule work for preventing sexual assault by drivers?

The law might be a clear signal for drivers (Photo: AFP)
 

Cricketers wish Yuvraj Singh a very Happy Birthday

Yuvraj Singh recently got married to Hazel Keech. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Pets and Environment

Research shows how fish are affected by toxic pollutants

The team analysed the genomes of four wild populations of pollution-tolerant killifish compared with four non-tolerant populations (Photo: AFP)

Saved by a whisker

A file photograph of a dog lover with her mutt in town

The world's oldest known seabird is expecting again

The world's oldest known seabird, tending to an egg she laid, with her mate, at Midway Atoll, a wildlife refuge about 1,200 miles northwest of Honolulu. (Photo: AP)

Video: Never do this when you spot a tiger in the wild

A number of wildlife enthusiasts on a visit to an animal sanctuary decided to get a bit reckless in order to click photos of a tiger. (Credit: Facebook)

Giraffes put on extinction watch list

Shrinking living space is the main culprit in the declining giraffe population. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham