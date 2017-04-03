Pune: Python shot, chopped into pieces with axe as it was too big to handle

There are many recent instances of animal cruelty that have come to light and they get worse by the day. In a bizarre incident, recently security guards took it upon themselves to find a solution for python, they having trouble catching. The guards decided to go a step further and did something quite brutal.

According to a media report, a Pune-based wildlife rescuer tipped off the forest authorities when he got to know that a python was shot in Aamby Valley City in Mulsi. The buried python was found shot and chopped into many pieces using an axe before being buried in a nearby volleyball ground. The reason they gave was that the snake was too big for them to catch and hence they decided to shoot it.

The rescuer got to know about the cruel act after a video shot by the guards reached him from his source. A case has been registered against the staffers which included fire fighter’s and the security guards of the township an under the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972.