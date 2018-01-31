Some people prefer to be alone when they are dying, new research claims

A researchers has found people prefer to be alone when they are dying.

There is no rulebook or easy answer on how to manage it. One thing most people around the world agree on is that no one should die alone. It is often perceived as something tragic.

But new research reveals that some people may prefer being left alone to die in peace, according to a report in The Conversation.

It may sound morbid, but an investigation by Glenys Caswell, a senior research fellow from the University of Nottingham, who has a special interest in death, explores what people really want their last moments on earth to be like.

Hospice-at-home nurses she interviewed believe a dying person should be surrounded by people or loved one. However, they have also seen cases when a person waited to die after members of their family left the bedside.

Researchers from New York University Langone School of Medicine found people know when they are "dying as their consciousness continues to operate even after their body has stopped showing signs of life", the Daily Mail reported.

Caswell found for some people it is a way of having a degree of control over when they die.

Caswell also spoke to older adults to gain their perspective on the subject. Dying alone was not necessarily a bad idea, she found. Some of them even preferred it. Worse than dying alone was being trapped in a home for the aged, they expressed.

Caswell findings suggest that we need to begin talking about this more to understand that people may want different things when it comes to the end of a life. It may also help ease family members guilt that have regrets over not being present when their relative passed away.