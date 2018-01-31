search on deccanchronicle.com
 LIVE !  :  Borussia Dortmund’s want-away striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang looks on course to join former teammate Mkhitaryan at Emirates for a hefty price tag of £60 million. (Photo: AFP) LIVE | Transfer Deadline Day: Dortmund agree deal for Batshuayi to replace Aubameyang
 
Lifestyle, Health and Wellbeing

Some people prefer to be alone when they are dying, new research claims

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jan 31, 2018, 3:12 pm IST
Updated Jan 31, 2018, 3:12 pm IST
A researcher exploring the subject found surprising information that may shock you.
A researchers has found people prefer to be alone when they are dying.
 A researchers has found people prefer to be alone when they are dying.

There is no rulebook or easy answer on how to manage it. One thing most people around the world agree on is that no one should die alone. It is often perceived as something tragic.

But new research reveals that some people may prefer being left alone to die in peace, according to a report in The Conversation.

 

It may sound morbid, but an investigation by Glenys Caswell, a senior research fellow from the University of Nottingham, who has a special interest in death, explores what people really want their last moments on earth to be like.

Hospice-at-home nurses she interviewed believe a dying person should be surrounded by people or loved one. However, they have also seen cases when a person waited to die after members of their family left the bedside.

Researchers from New York University Langone School of Medicine found people know when they are "dying as their consciousness continues to operate even after their body has stopped showing signs of life", the Daily Mail reported.

Caswell found for some people it is a way of having a degree of control over when they die.

Caswell also spoke to older adults to gain their perspective on the subject. Dying alone was not necessarily a bad idea, she found. Some of them even preferred it. Worse than dying alone was being trapped in a home for the aged, they expressed.

Caswell findings suggest that we need to begin talking about this more to understand that people may want different things when it comes to the end of a life. It may also help ease family members guilt that have regrets over not being present when their relative passed away.

Tags: death, family, psychology, older adults, mental health


Related Stories

Older adults can benefit from a daily dose of dark chocolate
How older adults are risking early death
Older adults can sleep better with sound stimulation


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Need to get perfect selfies fuelling plastic surgery boom

Many people are opting to get plastic surgery to look good in selfies. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Front-row ‘Dreamers’ at Trump’s speech: ‘Make sure Prez sees their faces’

Trump delivered his primetime address in the hallowed House of Representatives chamber, where immigrants from Chile, Guatemala, Mexico and South Korea joined US lawmakers. (Photo: AFP)
 

Twitter trolls MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings for ‘30-plus love’ at IPL 2018 Auction

Chennai Super Kings will be led by MS Dhoni once again, whereas former New Zealand captain Stephen Fleming will be the team’s head coach.(Photo: PTI)
 

Doctors pull out 9-foot tapeworm from rectum of a man in Singapore

The patient was appalled when the worm was pulled out through the rectum (Photo: YouTube)
 

Watch: Match-fixing caught on camera live in UAE? ICC to probe Ajman Twenty20 league

A couple of batsmen were seen charging down the wicket, displaying carelessness to make it back to the crease, while run-outs also occurred in similar fashion.(Photo: Screengrab)
 

Beware! New WhatsApp scam on rise again

Users are duped into paying for a fake subscription fee in order to use the messaging service.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Health and Wellbeing

People with severe gum disease at greater risk of cancer: Study

Nearly half all Americans over age 30 suffer from some form of gum disease. (Photo: Pixabay)

Doctors pull out 9-foot tapeworm from rectum of a man in Singapore

The patient was appalled when the worm was pulled out through the rectum (Photo: YouTube)

Breastfeeding slashes women’s risk of developing high blood pressure

The more babies women have, and the longer they breastfeed, the greater the protection, say scientists. (Photo: Pixabay)

Vaping could cause DNA mutation, researchers claim

Vaping should not be promoted as safe, researchers claim. (Photo: Pixabay)

New strategies needed to better improve global cancer survival rates

New strategies needed to better improve global cancer survival rates . (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham