Lifestyle, Health and Wellbeing

Smoking cost world economy Rs 94 trillion in labour loss, healthcare in 2012

AFP
Published Jan 31, 2017, 2:01 pm IST
Updated Jan 31, 2017, 3:38 pm IST
The killer habit consumed the equivalent of nearly 2 percent of global economic output or GDP.
These findings highlight the urgent need for countries to implement stronger tobacco control measures (Photo: AFP)
 These findings highlight the urgent need for countries to implement stronger tobacco control measures (Photo: AFP)

Paris: Smoking cost the world economy more than Rs 94 trillion in 2012, and sucked up a twentieth of health care spending, a study said Tuesday.

The killer habit consumed the equivalent of nearly two percent of global economic output or GDP, according to experts from the World Health Organization (WHO) and the American Cancer Society, with almost 40 percent of the burden falling on developing countries.

These included a $422 billion price tag for treatment and hospitalisation, as well as indirect costs from labour lost to illness and death.

"Smoking imposes a heavy economic burden throughout the world, particularly in Europe and North America, where the tobacco epidemic is most advanced," said the study published in the journal Tobacco Control.

"These findings highlight the urgent need for countries to implement stronger tobacco control measures to address these costs."

The authors say the study is the first ever to include low- and middle-income countries in a more accurate estimate of the tobacco epidemic's total, global cost. Most previous work has focused on rich nations.

The team used data from 152 countries representing 97 percent of the world's smokers in Africa, the Americas, the Eastern Mediterranean, Europe, Southeast Asia and the Western Pacific.

They included UN and World Bank data on illness and death attributable to smoking, national employment rates and national GDP.

In 2012, they found, "diseases caused by smoking accounted for 12 percent (2.1 million) of all deaths among working age adults aged 30-69 -- with the highest proportion in Europe and the Americas."

Public health threat

Almost 40 percent of the global economic cost was borne by low- and middle-income countries -- a quarter by Brazil, Russia, India and China alone.

China consumes over a third of the world's cigarettes and has a sixth of the global smoking death toll. The researchers said the real cost was likely much higher.

They did not include data on the health and economic harm caused by second-hand smoke inhalation, or by smokeless forms of tobacco use, such as chewing.

Second-hand smoke, the team wrote, was responsible for an estimated six million deaths per year. "Their inclusion would thus have a measurable impact on our estimate of the economic cost of smoking." And smokeless use, particularly in southeast Asia, may account for as much as 30 percent of medical expenditure attributed to tobacco.

Curbing the habit globally would go a long way towards achieving one of the UN's Sustainable Development Goals -- to cut premature deaths from non-infectious diseases by a third by 2030.

Tobacco use is "one of the biggest public health threats the world has ever faced," according to the WHO, which says taxes are the most cost-effective deterrent.

Yet "only 33 countries, with 10 percent of the world's population, have introduced taxes on tobacco products so that more than 75 percent of the retail price is tax," the WHO says on its website.

"Tobacco tax revenues are on average 269 times higher than spending on tobacco control, based on available data."

Tags: health and well being, smoking, world economy

Related Stories

Maternal smoking during pregnancy is known to be associated with preterm birth, low birth weight, and neonatal asphyxia.

Smoking during pregnancy can harm child's health

Child proteinuria can lead to development of chronic kidney disease in adulthood and ultimately end stage renal disease
23 Dec 2016 8:36 PM
Representational image

Smoking starts at schools: Study

70 per cent students start smoking at the age of 15.
21 Dec 2016 1:43 AM
All cigarettes create smoke that has toxic and deadly chemicals. (Photo: Pixabay)

Many people don't know what makes smoking dangerous

Smokers were more likely to have the facts wrong than non-smokers.
14 Dec 2016 11:53 AM

Entertainment Gallery

Bollywood stars were spotted at the Mumbai airport on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shah Rukh, Hrithik, Yami, Farhan, other stars impress with their airport looks
Numerous Bollywood stars were snapped in Mumbai, while others roamed around for professional and personal reasons on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Anushka, Parineeti catch a film, other stars stroll around Mumbai
Shah Rukh Khan, Sunny Leone, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Rahul Dholakia and others were seen at the celebration of their film 'Raees' success on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shah Rukh Khan and Raees team celebrate success in grand style
Numerous Bollywood stars were snapped by shutterbugs at various locations in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay, Ranveer, Huma, Shilpa, others are quite the fashion icons
Several Bollywood celebrities were seen at the Mumbai airport on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Airport spotting: Shahid-Mira, John, Suniel, Zareen at their delightful best
The team of 'Kaabil' promoted their film on the sets of 'The Kapil Sharma Show' on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Hrithik and his Kaabil team have an enjoyable time on Kapil Sharma's show
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

India to provide free Wi-Fi to over 1,000 villages

Representational image
 

Birthday special: Six Preity Zinta films that still deserve a watch

Screengrabs from the video.
 

Man dies in Taiwan in the middle of sexual intercourse

He collapsed halfway when he was on top of his girlfriend (Photo: Pixabay)
 

President lauds PV Sindhu, Sakshi Malik, Deepa Malik

President Pranab Mukherjee addressed both houses of Parliament on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)
 

Shah Rukh Khan is unfazed by Rakesh Roshan’s allegations, wishes the Roshans well!

Shah Rukh Khan
 

Trump’s comments on Kate sunbathing topless set stage for awkward UK visit
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Health and Wellbeing

Acupuncture may effectively treat depression: study

The addition of acupuncture compared to standard medical care alone significantly reduced chronic pain. (Photo: Pixabay)

Heart hospitalizations may spike days after snowstorms pass

Two days after a major snowfall, patients were 22 percent more likely to be admitted to the hospital for cardiovascular disease than on days without snow. (Photo: Pixabay)

Cutting down on protein intake during pregnancy gives child stronger bones

Humans achieve 90 percent of their peak bone mass by age 19 (Photo: AFP)

New genetic mutations make swine flu virulent

The number of suspected swine flu cases has been increasing in the state with each passing day.

Those oats may not be so healthy

Gulping down the so-called healthy masala oats first thing in the morning and washing it down with a malt-based health drink could be a perfect recipe to add more empty calories and fat to your daily intake.
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham