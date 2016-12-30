Lifestyle, Health and Wellbeing

A magic ingredient that's better for detox than lemon and hot water

ANI
Published Dec 30, 2016, 9:49 am IST
Updated Dec 30, 2016, 10:41 am IST
The downside is, you have you have to prepare them in a specific way - and it's not the tastiest, most appetising method of preparation.
SPP reduced the levels of fat molecules in the mice (Photo: AFP)
London: Wish to detox your body after an amazing New Year party? Forget hot water and lemon, if you want to kick-start 2017 with a detox, you need to incorporate this unusual ingredient into your diet, reports the Mirror.

A team of researchers from Japan recommended that boiling the sweet potatoes and then drink the leftover broth. However, if you do want to make one detoxifying tweak to your life, there is one unexpected ingredient scientists believe you should to add to your water to make nice with your body.

Incorporate sweet potato, you could be introducing ingredients which assist in appetite suppression. The downside is, you have you have to prepare them in a specific way - and it's not the tastiest, most appetising method of preparation.

They found the proteins (called sweet potato peptide (SPP) which remain in the water once boiled, effectively suppressed the appetites of mice - and they believe the same would happen in humans.

After 28 days on a high fat diet in combination with drinking SPP, the mice were shown to have a significantly lower body weight, lower cholesterol levels and lower levels of leptin, which helps to regulate our hunger levels.

"We were surprised that SPP reduced the levels of fat molecules in the mice and that it appears to be involved controlling appetite suppression molecules," said lead researcher Dr Koji Ishiguro.

"These results are very promising, providing new options for using this wastewater instead of discarding it," Ishiguro explained.

Tags: detoxification, health and well being, sweet potatoes

