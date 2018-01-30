search on deccanchronicle.com
Lifestyle, Health and Wellbeing

Alarming study reveals 64 pc of pregnant women experience insomnia

ANI
Published Jan 30, 2018, 12:33 pm IST
Updated Jan 30, 2018, 12:42 pm IST
It is a risk factor for high blood pressure, premature birth and unplanned caesarean sections.
Man pregnant women have been found to experience insomnia. (Photo: Pixabay)
 Man pregnant women have been found to experience insomnia. (Photo: Pixabay)

Washington: According to a new study, it has been discovered that 64 per cent of pregnant women suffer from insomnia in the third trimester of pregnancy, which is ten times higher than that for women suffering from insomnia prior to pregnancy.

Researchers from the University of Jaen studied 486 healthy pregnant women from Granada, Jaen, Huelva and Seville, who had attended the Andalusian Health Service (SAS) before the 14th week of pregnancy" (first trimester).

 

The effects of pregnancy on these women were monitored throughout all three trimesters. The research found that 44 percent of pregnant women suffer from insomnia in the first trimester of pregnancy, which increases to 46 percent in the second trimester and 64 percent in the third trimester.

According to the authors of the study, these high figures justify the need for a "systematic approach to this problem".

One of the researchers behind the study, Dr. María del Carmen Amezcua Prieto said, "Although it is well known that pre-existing sleep problems worsen and new issues frequently arise during pregnancy, there is a tendency to assume that difficulties related to getting to sleep and maintaining restorative sleep are characteristic phenomena of pregnancy and that they must be endured."

However, Dr. Amezcua Prieto points out that this occurs because the health system does not give importance to the issue during the monitoring of pregnancies. "World Health Organization (WHO) does not even address the issue of sleep in its guidelines on providing care to pregnant women," added Amezcua.

Insomnia causes numerous problems. It affects the quality of life of pregnant women, which apart from being of great importance per se, is also a risk factor for high blood pressure and pre-eclampsia, gestational diabetes, depression, premature birth and unplanned caesarean sections.

María del Rosario Roman Galvez, who was also a part of this research, warns that every single aspect of night-time sleep and its impact on daytime functioning must be addressed in order to study insomnia effectively.

Lastly, the study illustrated that the regular practice of moderate or intense physical exercise during pregnancy protects women against pregnancy related insomnia, "so this is yet another reason for promoting physical activity during pregnancy".

The study was published European Journal of Obstetrics & Gynecology and Reproductive Biology.

Tags: world health organisation (who), health, pregnancy, insomnia, sleep disorder


Related Stories

Infertility in women tied to insomnia
Prolonged smartphone use increases depression, anxiety and insomnia risk: Study
Alcohol puts teens at risk of insomnia


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

'Divorce parties' are a trend in Saudi Arabia as women celebrate changing times

Many believed it has stemmed from the injustice endured for the duration of the marriage (Photo: AFP)
 

Rajasthan Royals' new IPL buy Jofra Archer slammed for 'anti-India, MS Dhoni' tweets

One of the key signings for the Rajasthan side was that of West Indies’ Jofra Archer, who was bought for Rs 7.2 crore.(Photo: AP / AFP)
 

Video: Heartwarming footage shows cow chasing lorry carrying injured calf

The mother followed behind the lorry for almost half a kilometer, showing just how deep a mother's love is. (Photo: Youtub/ Asianet Newsable)
 

After IPL snub, Cheteshwar Pujara to play for Yorkshire before England series

"It's an honour for me to play for the same county as Yuvraj Singh and Sachin Tendulkar and each time I've played county cricket it has improved me as a player," said Cheteshwar Pujara. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Muslim women watching men play football in bare knees unIslamic, haram: Indian cleric

Mufti Athar Kasmi's decree comes even as the Sunni Muslim kingdom of Saudi Arabia allowed women in to watch matches in soccer stadiums earlier this month. (Photo: AP)
 

Refrigerating chocolates ruins their taste: Expert

It is recommended to store chocolate in an airtight container before refrigeration to protect the taste. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Health and Wellbeing

Living kidney donors more likely to develop kidney failure than non-donors: Study

Living kidney donors more likely to develop kidney failure than non-donors, new study finds. (Photo: Pixabay)

Vaping causes cancer, says study

According to the researchers e-cigarette smoke is carcinogenic and smokers have a higher risk than non-smokers to develop lung and bladder cancer. (Photo: AFP)

New memory technique could make you smarter

New memory technique could make you smarter, experts claim. (Photo: Pixabay)

Group workouts are key to following fitness goals, says study

The results showed that those who conducted workout sessions in the group continued with it even after six months. (Photo: Pixabay)

Mediterranean diet may increase chances of pregnancy through IVF: study

The findings cannot be generalised to all women trying to become pregnant (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham