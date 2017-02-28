Lifestyle, Health and Wellbeing

Eating 10 portions of fruits and vegetables a day reduces cancer risk

ANI
Published Feb 28, 2017, 10:06 am IST
Updated Feb 28, 2017, 10:08 am IST
The results revealed that even a daily intake of 200g was associated with a 16 percent reduced risk of heart disease.
An 18 percent reduced risk of stroke, and a 13 percent reduced risk of cardiovascular disease (Photo: AFP)
 An 18 percent reduced risk of stroke, and a 13 percent reduced risk of cardiovascular disease (Photo: AFP)

Washington: Eating apples, pears, citrus fruits, salads and green leafy vegetables above ten portions a day may reduce the chances of heart attack, stroke, cancer and early death, suggests a study.

This is the finding of new research, led by scientists from Imperial College London, which analysed 95 studies on fruit and vegetable intake.

They found that although even the recommended five portions of fruit and vegetables a day reduced disease risk, the greatest benefit came from eating 800g a day (roughly equivalent to ten portions -- one portion of fruit or vegetables if defined as 80g).

The study, which was a meta-analysis of all available research in populations worldwide, included up to 2 million people and assessed up to 43,000 cases of heart disease, 47,000 cases of stroke, 81,000 cases of cardiovascular disease, 112,000 cancer cases and 94,000 deaths.

In the research, published in the International Journal of Epidemiology, the team estimate approximately 7.8 million premature deaths worldwide could be potentially prevented every year if people ate 10 portions, or 800 g, of fruit and vegetables a day.

The team also analysed which types of fruit and vegetables provided the greatest protection against disease. "We wanted to investigate how much fruit and vegetables you need to eat to gain the maximum protection against disease, and premature death. Our results suggest that although five portions of fruit and vegetables is good, ten a day is even better," said lead study author Dr Dagfinn Aune.

The results revealed that even a daily intake of 200g was associated with a 16 percent reduced risk of heart disease, an 18 percent reduced risk of stroke, and a 13 percent reduced risk of cardiovascular disease.

This amount, which is equivalent to two and a half portions, was also associated with 4 percent reduction risk in cancer risk and 15 per cent reduction in the risk of premature death.

They found the following fruits and vegetables may help prevent heart disease, stroke, cardiovascular disease, and early death: apples and pears, citrus fruits, salads and green leafy vegetables such as spinach, lettuce and chicory, and cruciferous vegetables such as broccoli, cabbage and cauliflower.

Tags: health and well being, fruit and vegetables, diet

Related Stories

Further research is needed to address whether eating more fresh produce might make differences to people's ill-being (Photo: AFP)

Fruits and vegetables can bring down depression in 2 weeks

The message from this study is we should be giving people more fruits and vegetables to eat.
12 Feb 2017 11:56 AM
Consume fruits and vegetables for a healthier start (Photo: Pixabay)

12 fruits and vegetables that will keep you healthy in long run

Fruits and vegetables are known to fulfill the nutrient requirements of the resembling body part.
24 Jul 2016 6:03 PM
Representative image

Fruits and vegetables a day keeps the cardiologist away

2,506 participants were part of this research
29 Oct 2015 6:47 PM

Technology Gallery

As an 18-foot (5.5-m) stretch of the 787-9, the 787-10 will deliver the 787 family’s preferred passenger experience and long range with up to 10 per cent better fuel use and emissions than the competition.

Boeing debuts 787-10, a new 330-passenger aircraft
Samsung, in their investigation, concluded faulty battery design to be responsible for the Galaxy Note 7 incidents that made the company to recall 96 per cent of the sold units. (Photo Credits: Screengrab from a YouTube video by Samsung.)

A tour of Samsung’s Galaxy Note 7 testing lab
2007: Apple CEO Steve Jobs unveiling the first iPhone, the iPhone 2G. (Photo: AFP)

Apple iPhone: A decade of evolution
The CES 2017 has been a little different this year. With rising innovations in technology from AR/VR to connected devices and new smartphones to home appliances, the gadget show in Las Vegas has the world tuned in. Check out some of the excitement that showcased on January 6, 2017.

CES: A cocktail of gadgets and technologies showcased in 2017
Top 10 photographs taken from drones providing you with a bird's-eye view. These photos were originally collected and posted by Dronestagram.

Drone photography: Bird's-eye view
The Pokemon Go phenomenon had taken the world by storm. Since its launch in July this year, some bizarre real-life incidents were encountered by many users who had played the game. Here are some weirdest incidents that happened during the year.

Yearender 2016: Pokemon Go blurs line between game and reality
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Nokia 3310 to be 'Made in India', cost low, hit shelves in June: report

Nokia 3310 is available in four colour variants—Warm Red, Yellow, both with a gloss finish, and matte finished Dark Blue and Grey.
 

Telangana wants UNESCO recognition for Charminar, Golconda

Charminar in Hyderabad.
 

From white to black, Priyanka makes a bold statement at Oscars after-party!

Priyanka Chopra shared the pictures on her Instagram account.
 

Team India undertake trekking to rejuvenate after Australia defeat

Indian players went trekking in the surrounding areas of Pune to reinvigorate their campaign. (Photo: Virat Kohli/Twitter)
 

Now there's marijuana specially designed to trigger orgasms

The marijuana creates a hormonal balance (Photo: Instagram)
 

Virender Sehwag tries to poke fun at Gurmehar Kaur, gets slammed instead

Virender Sehwag’s criticism of Gurmehar Kaur did not go down too well on Twitter. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Health and Wellbeing

Ban on public smoking may reduce health risks: study

Non-smokers are indirectly affected by the smoke from cigarettes in public areas which lead to various diseases in future. (Photo: Pixabay)

Creative people have better-connected brains: study

Creative people have significantly more connections between the right and left hemispheres as they use both sides of their brain for different acitvities. (Photo: Pixabay)

Here's the shocking reason for most disabilities globally

More than five crore people in India alone face this issue (Photo: AFP)

Surgeon saves colleague through doctor-to-doctor kidney donation

Her initial eagerness to help out, though, was tempered with second thoughts and fears until she considered Dunn's 6-year-old daughter (Photo: AFP)

Experts warn against prescribing Alzheimer's drug for cognitive impairment

Doctors have often prescribed the drug
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham