New Pokemon research may hold key to boosting memory capacity

PTI
Published Dec 27, 2016, 6:46 pm IST
Dec 27, 2016
Results showed that people remembered more Pokemon characters that they were familiar with than those with which they were less familiar
The more familiar they were with Pokemon, the more Pokemon characters they could remember. (Photo: AP)
 The more familiar they were with Pokemon, the more Pokemon characters they could remember. (Photo: AP)

Los Angeles: People who are familiar with a subject are better at remembering new information related to it, according to a new study done on Pokemon characters, which shows that it is possible to boost memory capacity.

Researchers also found a strong link between prior familiarity in long-term memory and visual short-term memory storage capacity. "The human mind can store almost an infinite amount of information offline and more importantly process a vast amount of information online in everyday life," said Weiwei Zhang,
from the University of California, Riverside in the US.

"These amazing capabilities are supported by a core cognitive function, working memory, that holds information online for a short period of time, so that we could engage in various mental operations," said Zhang. According to Zhang, for example, in active conversation, we need to remember the whole sentence in working memory to understand the other person.

Working memory has a small capacity that can be maintained in the active mind.
As a result, this limited-capacity working memory becomes a bottleneck, limiting cognitive abilities such as creativity and fluid intelligence - like ability to solve new problems or use logic in new situations. So the researchers asked if would it be possible to overcome the working memory bottleneck.

Researchers set to discover if the limited capacity of working memory could be increased by supplementing it with long-term memory. Most of the participants in the study were college students at UC Riverside, therefore they were familiar with the first-generation characters - released about 15 years ago - than with the more recent fifth-generation characters.

"We wanted to take advantage of the participants' previous - almost lifetime - experience with Pokemon characters," said Zhang. "Specifically, to compare their working memory of Pokemon characters that they are more familiar with - first-generation Pokemon - with Pokemon characters that they are less familiar with, like fifth-generation Pokemon characters," Zhang added.

Researchers assessed participants' familiarity with Pokemon by having them name a small set of Pokemon characters, then report how much they liked each character. In a separate working memory task - they were flashed five random characters fromt the popular animated series Pokemon for half a second and asked to remember them in working memory and hold the memory for one second.

In the subsequent test, participants were shown a Pokemon character, which could be one of the previously presented characters or a new one. Participants had to report whether they saw a new or old Pokemon. The results showed that people remembered more Pokemon characters that they were familiar with than those with which they were less familiar.

The more familiar they were with Pokemon, the more Pokemon characters they could remember. The study was published in the journal Memory and Cognition.

Fitness trackers have come a long way. They are much more than glorified pedometers. Let's take a look at the best fitness bands of 2017.

Yearender 2016: Keeping fit with these bands
Here are the best smartwatches that were launched in 2016. All entries in this list will work with both iPhone and Android smartphones. Although Android Wear smartwatches can work with an Apple iPhone, they will not deliver the same functionality as when connected to an Android smartphone.

Yearender 2016: Keeping time, the smart way
2016 has been a year full of incredible and unexpected launches when it comes to action cameras. Thus, it can be tricky to find the right camera for you. (In picture: Graava camera)

Yearender 2016: All the action on these cameras
Over the past few years, laptops have successfully managed to replace the good-old desktops that were a part of every household around five years back. However, things stand changed today, as customers are swiftly shifting to portable devices which can still be placed on their laps.

Yearender 2016: Over the top, but still on the lap
Concept cars are a staple at major auto shows. So what happens when desginers are given free reign to theorise about the future? Find out. (Image: BMW’S VISION NEXT 100)

Yearender 2016: Still a concept, when reality?
Year 2016 has witnessed a plethora of innovative technologies. Here we present you some of the best technologies that have the potential to open new vistas of innovation in the industry.

Yearender 2016: New technologies launched this year
