Lifestyle, Health and Wellbeing

Pregnancy complications await childhood cancer survivors

REUTERS
Published Apr 27, 2017, 8:41 am IST
Updated Apr 27, 2017, 9:22 am IST
The risk increases because of the radiation used on malignancies during treatment
Female cancer survivors who got abdominal radiation are more than three times more likely to develop diabetes during pregnancy. (Photo: Pixabay)
 Female cancer survivors who got abdominal radiation are more than three times more likely to develop diabetes during pregnancy. (Photo: Pixabay)

Women who manage to conceive after surviving childhood cancer may encounter treatment-related pregnancy and labor complications if they got radiation for their malignancies, a recent study suggests.

Female cancer survivors who got abdominal radiation are more than three times more likely to develop diabetes during pregnancy as their peers who received different tumor treatments, the study found. After radiation, these cancer survivors are also more than twice as likely to develop anemia during pregnancy.

Survivors of Wilms tumors, a rare type of childhood kidney cancer, had more than three times the risk of high blood pressure during pregnancy when their treatment included abdominal or pelvic radiation.When they didn’t get radiation, however, female cancer survivors didn’t appear to have any greater risk of labor complications than women who never had cancer, the study also found.

“It is reassuring that the majority of women who survived childhood cancer and who became pregnant are not at increased risk of developing specific adverse labor complications compared to the general population,” said lead study author Raoul Reulen of the Center for Childhood Cancer Studies at the University of Birmingham in the UK.Survival from childhood cancer has improved dramatically in recent decades, and roughly four in five kids diagnosed with tumors survive at least five years, researchers note.

“It is important that women who have been treated for childhood cancer and who want to become pregnant or are pregnant are aware of the specific treatments (e.g. radiotherapy, chemotherapy) they received as a child and discuss the potential implications of the treatment on the pregnancy with their obstetrician,” Reulen said by email.For the study, researchers examined data on a total of 2,783 singleton pregnancies among 1,712 childhood cancer survivors. All of the women were diagnosed with tumors by age 14.

Women were typically around 29 years old when they delivered their babies. The majority of them had survived leukemia, central nervous system tumors or Wilms. A total of 1,183 women received any radiation as part of their cancer treatment, and 205 of them had abdominal radiation.

Women who got abdominal radiation were 46 percent more likely to have elective cesarean deliveries compared to the general population of pregnant women who didn’t have childhood cancer. Cancer survivors who didn’t have abdominal radiation were 39 percent more likely to have elective cesareans.Emergency cesarean rates were similar regardless of cancer history.

While the study wasn’t a controlled experiment designed to prove whether or how radiation leads to pregnancy complications, it’s possible radiation causes kidney damage that contributes to anemia and elevated blood pressure, or increases the risk of diabetes by harming the pancreas, the authors note.

One limitation of the study is that researchers lacked records on the doses of radiation or chemotherapy patients received, and they also didn’t know the site of radiation for some survivors.Still, the study offers fresh insight into pregnancy complications that may follow childhood cancer, said Dr. Daniel Green of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee.

“We already knew about pregnancy related hypertension after abdominal irradiation, and about diabetes (but not pregnancy related diabetes) after abdominal irradiation,” Green, who wasn’t involved in the study, said by email. “We did not know there was an increased risk for anemia during pregnancy.”

Ideally, cancer survivors should consider these risks before trying to conceive, said Dr. Kutluk Oktay, director of the Innovation Institute for Fertility Preservation in New York.“Cancer survivors should seek preconception evaluation from maternal fetal specialists before attempting pregnancy,” Oktay, who wasn’t involved in the study, said by email.

Tags: pregnancy, complications in cancer survivor during pregnancy, cancer survivor pregnancy

Related Stories

There is no no elevated risk for spontaneous abortion, preterm birth, low birthweight, stillbirth or having a child who is small for gestational age. (Photo: Pixabay)

HPV vaccination during pregnancy causes no harm to child

The vaccine Gardasil does lead to birth defects in children unlike previously believed
30 Mar 2017 10:11 AM
Since most of these are disabilities are linked to behavioral issues, parents are often blamed for poor parenting rather than anything else. (Photo: AFP)

Here's how you can prevent avoidable child disabilities during pregnancy

Syndromes like autism, ADHD, acalculia, etc. are one the rise.
27 Mar 2017 1:43 PM
BMI before pregnancy can be used as a strong predictor of whether a young mother will gain too much weight during pregnancy leading to obesity later. (Photo: Pixabay)

Weight gain during pregnancy increases obesity risk

The amount of weight gain needs to be constantly checked to determine if it is healthy or not for later in life
22 Mar 2017 10:50 AM

Technology Gallery

Samsung launched the Galaxy S8 and the S8+ yesterday in its Unpacked event held in New York.

Behold the Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+
Samsung will be officially launching the Galaxy S8 smartphone on March 29. However, before the release, we have accumulated images of the two models revealing its looks and features. (Photo: Winfuture)

Samsung Galaxy S8, S8 Plus in full glory
Ahead of the new generation of Nokia feature phones we take a look at some of the famous phones they launched.

Nokia phones through the ages
As an 18-foot (5.5-m) stretch of the 787-9, the 787-10 will deliver the 787 family’s preferred passenger experience and long range with up to 10 per cent better fuel use and emissions than the competition.

Boeing debuts 787-10, a new 330-passenger aircraft
Samsung, in their investigation, concluded faulty battery design to be responsible for the Galaxy Note 7 incidents that made the company to recall 96 per cent of the sold units. (Photo Credits: Screengrab from a YouTube video by Samsung.)

A tour of Samsung’s Galaxy Note 7 testing lab
2007: Apple CEO Steve Jobs unveiling the first iPhone, the iPhone 2G. (Photo: AFP)

Apple iPhone: A decade of evolution
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

NASA’s Cassini makes first grand finale dive between Saturn and its rings

If Cassini survives this first round, it will make 21 more crossings before its demise in September. (Photo: NASA)
 

Hanging hotel in Canada lets people live in domes hanging in the wild

An escape from the perils of life in metros (Photo: Facebook)
 

England all-rounder Zafar Ansari retires from cricket at 25 to pursue law career

Zafar Ansari played three Tests and one ODI for England side and was a part of the Alastair Cook-led team which toured India last year. (Photo: AP)
 

Badminton Asia Championships: PV Sindhu moves into round 2, Saina Nehwal bows out

PV Sindhu defeated Dinar Dyah Ayustine of Indonesia 21-8, 21-18 in a lop-sided encounter that lasted just 31 minutes. (Photo: PTI)
 

Researchers discover 11 'strange' signals using telescope

(Representational image)
 

Man celebrates divorce by distributing 50 kg 'kaju barfi' in Gujarat

Rinkesh Rachchh is looking forward to getting married again (Photo: YouTube)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Health and Wellbeing

Mosquitoes thrive amid BBMP’s foggy vision

The BBMP’s stock solution — fogging, has proved ineffective towards killing mosquitoes, although it reportedly causes respiratory problems in human beings! The answer is staring us in the face — a device that emits carbon dioxide to attract and trap mosquitoes has proved very effective.

FDA warns against fake 'miracle' cancer treatments sold on internet

The FDA said it has issued more than 90 warning letters over the past decade to companies selling fraudulent cancer products. (Photo: Pixabay)

Eating less salt may not cause low blood pressure: study

It contradicts popular belief (Photo: AFP)

India gets its first free condom store

Condoms can be bought cheaply but sex workers and other vulnerable groups hesitate to purchase them from stores because of deep-rooted social taboos. (Credit: YouTube)

Most religious people 'morally uncomfortable' with reproductive technology

A large proportion of religious and nonreligious people feel morally uncomfortable with reproductive enhancement technologies. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham