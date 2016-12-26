Lifestyle, Health and Wellbeing

Dysfunction in brain structure may cause Huntington's disease

PTI
Published Dec 26, 2016, 7:44 pm IST
Updated Dec 26, 2016, 7:44 pm IST
This fatal disorder is caused by a hereditary defect in a single gene.
Huntington's disease is characterised by the progressive loss of nerve cells in the brain and affects about one in 10,000 people. (Credit: YouTube)
 Huntington's disease is characterised by the progressive loss of nerve cells in the brain and affects about one in 10,000 people. (Credit: YouTube)

Washington: Dysfunction of a group of brain structures critical for movement and impulse control may be behind Huntington's disease, according to a new study that could lead to a therapy for the currently incurable disorder.

Scientists at Northwestern University in the US identified a link between Huntington's disease and dysfunction of the subthalamic nucleus, a component of the basal ganglia, a group of brain structures critical for movement and impulse control. Huntington's disease is characterised by the progressive loss of nerve cells in the brain and affects about one in 10,000 people. This fatal disorder is caused by a hereditary defect in a single gene.

"Although the genetic basis of the disease is well established, why the mutation leads to the expression of symptoms and loss of brain tissue remains poorly understood," said Mark Bevan, professor of physiology at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine. The debilitating symptoms of Huntington's disease typically manifest in adulthood and involve loss of motor and cognitive function, depression and personality changes.

From the point of onset, symptoms develop and intensify over the following 10 to 25 years until death, typically due to complications associated with the disease.
"While research into Huntington's disease has focused on other parts of the basal ganglia, the subthalamic nucleus has been largely overlooked," said Bevan.

"This is surprising because patients with Huntington's disease have fewer nerve cells in the subthalamic nucleus. People who have suffered damage to the subthalamic nucleus exhibit excessive movement and impulsive behaviour, similar to patients with Huntington's disease," he said.

Using mice genetically engineered to carry the Huntington's disease gene, scientists discovered the electrical activity of the subthalamic nucleus was lost.
Impaired subthalamic activity was caused by anomalous receptor signalling, leading to defective energy metabolism and accumulation of damaging oxidants.

The researchers also found abnormalities in the subthalamic nucleus occur earlier than in other brain regions, and that subthalamic nucleus nerve cells progressively degenerate as the mice age, mirroring the human pathology of
Huntington's disease. "Our findings suggest early problems in the subthalamic
nucleus not only contribute to the symptoms of Huntington's disease, but are also likely to impair the processing capacity and health of other brain structures, more traditionally associated with the disease," Bevan said.

Currently, there is no cure for Huntington's disease; treatment can only alleviate some of the symptoms. A better understanding of aberrant brain receptor signalling that leads to nerve cell dysfunction could reveal a target for therapy, researchers said. The study was published in the journal eLife.

Tags: brain disease, huntington's disease

Entertainment Gallery

As we are about to welcome a whole new year filled with exciting films, let’s take a look back at the films where women stole all the thunder on the silver screen. This year, we saw women hitting sixes with their power-packed performances in the film.

Yearender 2016: Women who dazzled the silver screen
Numerous Bollywood celebrities were snapped arriving at the Mumbai airport on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Aamir, his Dangal team, Sussanne, Sonakshi set out on their journeys
Alia Bhatt spent Christmas at an orphange in Mumbai, (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Alia Bhatt spends Christmas at orphanage
Several celebrtities from the Kapoor family were seen arriving for their annual Christmas brunch on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Ranbir, Karisma, other Kapoors celebrate Christmas together
Bollywood celebrities attended Jackyy Bhagnani (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Celebrities attend Jackky Bhagnani's birthday in abandon
Sonakshi Sinha, known for her chirpy, bubbly demeanour, spent Christmas with the contestants of popular televison show, Bigg Boss. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sonakshi Sinha has a ball celebrating X-mas with Bigg Boss contestants
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Karan used to touch me inappropriately during making of ADHM: Anushka

The actress also revealed that she was going to put a sexual harrassment case against him.
 

Ajay to play Mohanlal's role in Priyadarshan's B'wood remake of Oppam?

Ajay, who was last seen in his self-helmed ‘Shivaay,’ will next be seen alongside Emraan Hashmi in Milan Luthria’s ‘Badshaaho’.
 

R Ashwin turns father for 2nd time, wife Prithi announces it wittily

R Ashwin became father for the second time after his wife Prithi Ashwin delivered a baby girl in Chennai. (Photo: PTI / BCCI)
 

Orgasms for women increase chances of pregnancy: study

Makes a strong case for importance of both partners experiencing orgasm (Photo: YouTube)
 

'You're a flop actress': Salman’s fans troll Twinkle Khanna for taking a dig at him

A still from Twinkle and Salman's film.
 

Video: Rs 40 lakh showered on Gujarat folk singers at musical event

Folk singers performing during an event in Gujarat. (Photo: ANI Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Health and Wellbeing

The umbilical cord should not be cut too soon: experts

It's common in the U.S. for doctors to cut the cord almost immediately, within 15 to 20 seconds of birth, unless the baby is premature. (Photo: Pixabay)

Scientists identify new genetic immune disorder

Previous studies showed that CD70 interacts with another immune cell protein called CD27. (Representational Image)

Stressful jobs can actually help polish your problem solving skills

Workers in more demanding jobs, who felt in control, were a third less likely to die than those in less stressful careers (Photo: AFP)

First case of bird flu spreading from cats to humans reported

The illness was mild, short-lived, and has resolved (Photo: AFP)

Summer may be the most fattening season for children

At the start of kindergarten, 23 percent of the children were overweight and 9 percent were obese (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham