Lifestyle, Health and Wellbeing

Here’s how staying single makes you live longer

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Sep 25, 2017, 10:17 am IST
Updated Sep 25, 2017, 10:31 am IST
From less debt to better sleep, we share tips on how single hood lengthens lifespan in people.
While there are no dearth of social or familial reminders of why one is not in a relationship, staying single, has, in fact a number of health benefits as well.
 While there are no dearth of social or familial reminders of why one is not in a relationship, staying single, has, in fact a number of health benefits as well.

While people never stop questioning after a certain age, as to why are youngsters still singer, a 2011 census data conducted in England showed that 51 per cent of adults were single and it was a three percent rise from the one conducted in 2001.

And while there are no dearth of social or familial reminders of why one is not in a relationship, it turns put that staying single, has, in fact a number of health benefits as well.

Single people socialise more: Figures from the American Bureau of Labour Statistics show that single people spend more time chatting to friends than their married contemporaries. In short, staying single, one has fewer responsibilities and can go out and meet people, generally having a good time. Also, single people spend an average of 12 minutes a day staying in touch with other people over phone calls and emails, as compared to married couples who only spend about 7.8 minutes doing the same.

According to experts, socialising enhances the community feeling and is important for the maintenance of mental health.

Being single makes one slimmer: According to a study published in the Journal of Family issued in 2015, experts found that single adults have a lower body weight. On the other hand, those living with partners were more inclined towards having a higher BMI.

Another study conducted by the Western Washington University saw that people experienced a sudden weight loss after a divorce and single people were thought the be skinnier because they wanted to look their best to attract a new partner.

Being single gives one more down time: According to a study published by the Business Insider UK, those who are single have more time to themselves, go for a holiday, learn something new, and basically do whatever they really want to do. The study further stated that while single people spend, on average, 5.56 hours a day on overall leisure time, married people could only focus 4.87 hours of their day on leisure.

Increase in leisure time reduces stress and improves mental health. Also, being single allows people to engage in physical activities a lot more thus giving them better heart health and a lower BP.

If you are single, you sleep better: People who sleep well tends to have healthier hearts, a lower BMI and have more energy overall. Getting a good night’s sleep is more important than having sex as well!

According to a survey conducted by Amerisleep, it was found that single people sleep the most, 7.13 hours on average per night as compared to those in a relationship who slept for 7.07 hours and those who were married who slept for just 6.71 hours.

They have less debt and legal responsibilities: No family guarantees the fact that one can spend their hard-earned money on themselves which makes saving more possible and keeping stress away much easier.

Stress has been found to promote disease and ruin your heart.

According to experts from Johns Hopkins University, children exposed to chronic stress are more likely to develop a mental illness when they are older. Furthermore, stress has been linked to cancer, lung disease, suicide and cirrhosis of the liver.

According to a 1996 study published in the journal Circulation, stress thickens the arterial walls as well.

Tags: single, singlehood, longer life, marriage, health and well being


Related Stories

14-year-old Indian origin boy becomes youngest pilot to fly single-engine plane
Sex and sleep are the key to happiness
Sleep deprivation can actually reduce symptoms of depression: study


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

India's Virat Kohli or Ahmed Shahzad? Pakistani Twitter users pick their favourite

The Indian batsman completely floored Shahzad, amassing over 6000 likes in comparison to Shahzad’s odd-320 retweets. (Photo: AP/PTI)
 

Samsung’s 'foldable' Galaxy phone gets certified in S.Korea, may launch in 2018

A prototype of a foldable smartphone by Samsung (Photo: Screengrab)
 

Man demands compensation for torn clothes from doctor who saved his son's life

The doctor eventually paid after negotiating the amount (Photo: AFP)
 

Doctors shocked to find worm wriggling inside boy's eyeball

The worm can get into the body due to consumption of uncooked fish (Photo: YouTube)
 

Team India fans slam BCCI over ICC World T20 2007 triumph Facebook video, here's why

Burdening all the expectations, MS Dhoni’s young brigade made their name in the history books.(Photo: AFP)
 

Watch: MS Dhoni bowls alongside Kuldeep Yadav and Twitter, Facebook can’t keep calm

MS Dhoni, who is playing a key role in grooming the Virat Kohli-led young Indian side, bowled alongside the three other spinners in the squad – Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel and Ravindra Jadeja. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Health and Wellbeing

Here are tips to make Navratri fasting healthy

Women dance on the occasion of Lalita Panchami during Navratri celebrations at a pandal, in Mumbai (Photo: PTI)

Multi-gene test may better predict who will suffer from dementia

The researchers looked at five years of data on 1,081 subjects who did not have dementia. (Photo: Pexels)

Chennai: Puddles add to health problems in suburb

Piles of garbage coupled with stagnated water at VGN Nagar, Ayyappanthagal (Photo: DC)

Inability to afford healthy diet liked to heart diseases, says study

Researchers studied Atlanta residents and found that people living in “food deserts,” where there are few places to buy fresh produce and other healthy foods, had more heart risk factors (Representational image)

Chennai: Indoor pollution causes respiratory ailments

Doctors say that indoor air quality can be maintained to certain extent by proper ventilation, planting indoor plants and other dust control methods like air purifiers (Photo: Pixabay/Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham