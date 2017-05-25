Lifestyle, Health and Wellbeing

Eating chocolate may help improve heart health

REUTERS
Published May 25, 2017, 9:07 am IST
Updated May 25, 2017, 9:57 am IST
Consuming chocolate several times a week improves irregular heart rhythm
The flavanols in chocolates have anti-inflammatory, blood vessel-relaxing and anti-oxidant properties required for a healthy heart. (Photo: Pixabay)
 The flavanols in chocolates have anti-inflammatory, blood vessel-relaxing and anti-oxidant properties required for a healthy heart. (Photo: Pixabay)

Eating a small amount of chocolate every week or so may decrease the risk of a common and serious type of irregular heart rhythm, according to a new study of people in Denmark.

People who ate chocolate one to three times per month were about 10 percent less likely to be diagnosed with atrial fibrillation than those who ate the sweet treat less than once a month, researchers found."As part of a healthy diet, moderate intake of chocolate is a healthy snack choice," said lead author Elizabeth Mostofsky, of the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health and the Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston.

The study cannot say for certain that it was the chocolate that prevented atrial fibrillation, however.Mostofsky and colleagues write in the journal Heart that eating cocoa and cocoa-containing foods may help heart health because they have a high volume of flavanols, which are compounds that are believed to have anti-inflammatory, blood vessel-relaxing and anti-oxidant properties.

Past studies have that found eating chocolate - especially dark chocolate, which has more flavanols - is tied to better measures of heart health and decreased risk for certain conditions like heart attacks and heart failure, they add.There isn't as much research on whether chocolate is also linked to a lower risk of atrial fibrillation, which occurs when the upper chamber of the heart beats irregularly.

At least 2.7 million people in the U.S. have atrial fibrillation, which increases their risk for blood clots and resulting strokes, heart failure and other complications, according to the American Heart Association.

For the new analysis, the researchers used data collected for a long-term study of 55,502 people in Denmark. The men and women were between 50 and 64 years old when it began, and they provided information about their diets when they entered the study between 1993 and 1997.

The researchers then linked that diet data to Denmark's national health registries to see who was diagnosed with atrial fibrillation.Overall, about 3,346 cases of atrial fibrillation occurred over an average of 13.5 years.

Based on their diets at the beginning of the study period, people who ate one serving, about 1 ounce (28.35 grams), of chocolate per week were 17 percent less likely to be diagnosed with atrial fibrillation by the end of the study than people who reported eating chocolate less than once a month.

Similarly, those who ate 2 to 6 ounces per week were 20 percent less likely to be diagnosed with atrial fibrillation while those who ate more than an ounce of chocolate a day were 16 percent less likely to have the condition.

Among women, the biggest risk reduction was tied to eating one serving of chocolate per week. For men, the biggest reduction came with eating two to six servings per week."I think our message here is that moderate chocolate intake as part of a healthy diet is an option," Mostofsky told Reuters Health.

The researchers caution that they can't account for unmeasured factors, such as kidney disease and sleep apnea, that may influence the risk of atrial fibrillation. They also didn't have data on the type of chocolate or the amount of flavanols participants ate. Their diets may have also changed over the nearly 14 years of data collection.

The data also suggests the participants who ate the most chocolate consumed more calories but had a lower body mass index - a measure of weight in relation to height - than people who ate the least chocolate, noted Alice Lichtenstein, director and senior scientist at the Cardiovascular Nutrition Laboratory at Tufts University in Boston."It’s very likely - if I had to bet - that these people were more physically active," said Lichtenstein, who was not involved in the new study.

She said people likely can't get around the fact that they need to have a healthy diet, be physically active and not smoke to optimize their health."There is no quick fix," she told Reuters Health.Drs. Sean Pokorney and Jonathan Piccini write in an accompanying editorial that the study's findings are interesting and warrant further consideration despite their limitations.

"A double-blind randomized controlled trial is needed to evaluate the true efficacy of chocolate for the prevention of (atrial fibrillation) and such a trial would need to incorporate quantified doses of cocoa," write Pokorney and Piccini, of Duke University Medical Center in Durham, North Carolina.

Tags: chocolate improves heart health, chocolate improves heart rhythm, is chocolate good for the heart, chocolate related to good heart health

Related Stories

Oxidative stress and inflammation increase with aging (Photo: AFP)

Eating dark chocolate can actually reverse ageing process: study

Dark chocolate, reduced damaging oxidative stress and neuroinflammation in a mouse model of aging.
23 Apr 2017 5:02 PM
Titanium oxide is a common food additive and people have been eating a lot of it for a long time. (Photo: Pixabay)

Chocolates, chewing gums may harm your intestines: study

About five per cent of products in that study contained titanium dioxide as nanoparticles.
17 Feb 2017 1:59 PM
According to the study, there were significant positive associations between high frequency chocolate in-take and a positive performance in cognitive tests.

Chocolate makes you smarter

The team led by Dr Georgina E. Crichton analysed the results of cognitive tests taken by 968 participants in the MSLS, all aged 23-98.
17 Nov 2016 2:35 AM

Nation Gallery

The Railways on Sunday introduced a see-through Vistadome coach on its Visakhapatnam-Kirandul passenger train. (Photo: Suresh Prabhu/Twitter)

Prabhu flags off train with see-through Vistadome coach along Vizag-Araku
Prime Minister Narendra Modi led his party to a stupendous victory in UP, ending BJP’s 14-year exile in India’s most-populous state.

Modi’s magic brings a saffron Holi to Uttar Pradesh
11 people were killed and at least 30 others injured after a private bus heading to Bhubaneswar from Hyderabad fell into a river near Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh early morning on Tuesday. (Photo: Deccan Chronicle)

11 dead, at least 30 injured after private bus falls into river in Andhra Pradesh
Thick smoke enveloped Bellandur lake after a fire broke out when garbage strewn around it was set ablaze.

Sky of smoke: Bengaluru's Bellandur lake catches fire again!
The White House on Friday welcomed the Premier of Japan Shinzo Abe and his wife who are on an official state visit.

Donald Trump and Japan's Shinzo Abe share high-five on Florida golf course
Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley presented the Union Budget for 2017-18 in Parliament at 11 am on Wednesday, during the Budget Session.

Union Budget 2017: Arun Jaitley paints a positive picture
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Ransomware attack: Wannacry affects Google's RailWire free Wi-Fi service

(Image: Representational image/ Gadget Blaze)
 

Boeing, DARPA to design next-gen space plane

(Image: DARPA)
 

US mother who went to classes with quadriplegic son gets MBA degree

Judy O'Connor, center, sits with her son, MBA graduate Marty O'Connor, during commencement at Chapman University in Orange, Calif. (Photo: AP)
 

Brad Pitt lands in Mumbai; meets Shah Rukh Khan to promote his film War Machine

Shah Rukh Khan in a chat session with Brad Pitt. (Pic: Twitter)
 

Video: Joyful elephant playing on the highway halts traffic for 30 mins in Assam

The video was shared by a passerby (Photo: YouTube)
 

Video: 10-year-old from Indonesia weighs 190 kg due to noodle, cola addiction

He stays home all day (Photo: YouTube)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Health and Wellbeing

Workout before iftar, say experts

Health experts say that while the best time for a workout would be between 9 am to 11 am, for those who dehydrate quickly, going in for a workout about 30 minutes before iftar would be a good idea. (Representational Image)

Here's how not sleeping enough affects your body

Sleep optimises the process where we collect and sort new memories (Photo: AFP)

Video: 10-year-old from Indonesia weighs 190 kg due to noodle, cola addiction

He stays home all day (Photo: YouTube)

After transplant, black man wants penis tattooed because donor was white

The man had lost his penis after a botched circumcision because of which he was depressed. (Photo: Pixabay)

Intestinal fungi increases risk in alcoholic liver disease sufferers' health

Anti-fungal compounds like amphotericin B protect from the alcohol-related liver disease progression. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham