Consumption of frozen fruits, vegetables leads to higher nutrition intake

ANI
Published Apr 25, 2017, 11:10 am IST
Updated Apr 25, 2017, 2:23 pm IST
Frozen fruit and vegetable consumers eat more total fruits and vegetables than non-consumers.
Frozen fruit and vegetable consumers also had a higher intake of vitamins A and C (Photo: AFP)
 Frozen fruit and vegetable consumers also had a higher intake of vitamins A and C (Photo: AFP)

Washington: According to a recent study, people who consume frozen fruits and vegetable have significantly higher intakes of key nutrients, such as potassium, fiber and calcium.

The study was presented at 2017 Experimental Biology meeting. The research analysed the data of National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (NHANES) from 2011-2014.

When consumers of frozen fruits and vegetables were compared to non-consumers of frozen fruits and vegetables, the results of the studies were:

- Frozen fruit and vegetable consumers eat more total fruits and vegetables than non-consumers.

- Consumers of frozen fruits and vegetables have significantly higher intakes of nutrients of concern - potassium, dietary fiber, calcium, and vitamin D

- Adult consumers of frozen fruits and vegetables have significantly lower BMI than non-consumers.

Dr. Maureen Storey, Ph.D said, "At a time when Americans are only eating half of the recommended daily intake of fruits and vegetables, our research shows that eating frozen fruits and vegetables can help fill the gap in fruit and vegetable consumption."

"In addition to increased consumption of nutrients of concern, frozen fruit and vegetable consumers also had a higher intake of vitamins A and C," she added.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture and U.S. Department of Health and Human Services 2015-2020 Dietary Guidelines for Americans (DGAs) define calcium, potassium, dietary fiber and vitamin D as nutrients of public health concern because low intakes are associated with health concerns.

Specifically, the guidelines attribute low intake of fiber and potassium to decreased fruit and vegetable consumption.

"This research adds substantiation to the growing body of evidence that supports the important role frozen fruits and vegetables can play to help Americans meet daily intake recommendations set by the DGAs. While this research focused on fruits and vegetables, frozen foods and beverages also provide consumers with nutritious and convenient meals options while minimizing food waste," said Frozen Food Foundation President and CEO Alison Bodor.

