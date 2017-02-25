 LIVE !  :  Steve O'Keefe (L) and Nathan Lyon celebrate after Murali Vijay's wicket during the Day 3 of the first Test against India in Pune (Photo: AP) Live| Ind vs Aus, 1st Test Day 3: O'Keefe gets Kohli's wicket, India in trouble
 
Lifestyle, Health and Wellbeing

Dietary prebiotics improve sleep: study

ANI
Published Feb 25, 2017, 10:54 am IST
Updated Feb 25, 2017, 10:58 am IST
The fibres improve brain function which leads to a good sleep
Prebiotics which serve as food for good bacteria inside the gut improves sleep. (Photo: AFP)
 Prebiotics which serve as food for good bacteria inside the gut improves sleep. (Photo: AFP)

Washington D.C.: Health benefits of probiotics- the "good bacteria" found in fermented foods and dietary supplements- is known to almost all.

Now a first-of-its kind study by University of Colorado Boulder, scientists suggests that lesser-known gut-health promoters called prebiotics, which serve as food for good bacteria inside the gut, can also have an impact, improving sleep and buffering the physiological impacts of stress.

"We found that dietary prebiotics can improve non-REM sleep, as well as REM sleep after a stressful event," said Robert Thompson, a post-doctoral researcher in the Department of Integrative Physiology and first author of the new study.It was published in the journal Frontiers in Behavioral Neuroscience.

Prebiotics are dietary fibers found naturally in foods like chicory, artichokes, raw garlic, leeks and onions. When beneficial bacteria digest prebiotic fiber, they not only multiply, improving overall gut health, but they also release metabolic byproducts.Some research suggests these byproducts can influence brain function, explains lead author Monika Fleshner, a professor in the Department of Integrative Physiology.

For the study, the researchers fed three-week-old male rats a diet of either standard chow or chow that included prebiotics. They then monitored the rats' body temperature, gut bacteria and sleep-wake cycles - using EEG, or brain activity testing -- over time.They found that the rats on the prebiotic diet spent more time in non-rapid-eye-movement (NREM) sleep, which is restful and restorative, than those on the non-prebiotic diet.

"Given that sufficient NREM sleep and proper nutrition can impact brain development and function and that sleep problems are common in early life, it is possible that a diet rich in prebiotics started in early life could help improve sleep, support the gut microbiota and promote optimal brain/psychological health," the authors wrote.

After being exposed to a stressor, the rats on the prebiotic diet also spent more time in rapid-eye-movement (REM) sleep. REM sleep is believed to be critical for promoting recovery from stress, with research showing that those who get more REM sleep post-trauma are less likely to suffer from post-traumatic stress disorder.Stress has previously been shown to reduce healthy diversity of gut bacteria and to lead to a temporary flattening of natural fluctuations in body temperature.

But rats on the prebiotic diet were buffered from these impacts, maintaining a healthy and diverse gut microbiota and normal temperature fluctuations even after stress exposure.Fleshner said it's far too early to recommend prebiotic supplements as a sleep aid. More studies are in the works to examine what role prebiotics can play in promoting sleep, or buffering stress in people.

But she does recommend loading up on healthy prebiotic fiber from food. "It can't hurt and it might help," she said.

Tags: sleep, pebiotics, sleeping pills, remedies for good sleep

Related Stories

Urban warming blocks the temperature at night from cooling which causes sweltering nights and deteriorates sleep quality. (Photo: Pixabay)

Using ACs in summer may affect sleep quality: study

However high-quality sleep can still be realised if the room temperature is controlled effectively with an AC.
17 Feb 2017 5:28 PM
Grown kids can still contribute to sleep problems even for empty nesters. (Photo: Pixabay)

Worrying about grown kids affects parents' sleep

Sleep problems have been associated with a variety of negative physical and mental health outcomes as well as relationship problems.
15 Feb 2017 9:18 AM
Efforts to improve adolescents' sleep are likely strengthened if all family members participate. (Photo: Pixabay)

Preteens in chaotic households may miss out on sleep

Research indicates that the home environment is important in influencing persons' sleep.
13 Feb 2017 9:46 PM

Sports Gallery

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2017 player’s auction took place on Monday, in Bengaluru. A total of Rs 91.5 crore was spent by 8 franchises to buy 66 players, including 27 overseas players. Ben Stokes was the most expensive player at the auction, while Karn Sharma was the most expensive Indian. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 2017 auction: Top 10 most expensive players
Virat Kohli-led Indian cricket team extended their unbeaten run in Test cricket to 19 games and clinched their sixth consecutive Test series win after securing a 208-run win over Bangladesh in the one-off Test in Hyderabad. Here are some of the top performers fro the Test. (Photo: BCCI)

Top performers from India versus Bangladesh Test in Hyderabad
Yuvraj Singh famously survived cancer six years back, to make a successful return to the playing field. His prolonged career in cricket continues to give a lot of hope to cancer patients. (Photo: PTI)

World Cancer Day: 5 athletes who beat cancer to return to the sporting arena
Roger Federer holds aloft the Australian Open trophy.

In pics: The best of Australian Open 2017
Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

In Pics: The best moments from the Mumbai Marathon 2017
Rahul Dravid announced himself on the international stage with a well-played 95 at Lords’ in 1996, and never looked back from there. (Photo: DC/ Debasish Dey)

Happy Birthday Rahul Dravid: ‘The Wall’ that withered all adversities
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Nokia 3310: Few more details leaked ahead of launch

Nokia 3310
 

Not afraid of ABVP: Kargil martyr's daughter's social media campaign goes viral

Gurmehar Kaur. (Photo: Facebook/GurMehar Kaur)
 

Confirmed! Priyanka Chopra to attend Oscars 2017 with legendary singer Mick Jagger!

Priyanka Chopra with Mick Jagger
 

Recep Erdogan biopic to hit screens ahead of referendum

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. (Photo: AP)
 

Live| Ind vs Aus, 1st Test Day 3: O'Keefe gets Kohli's wicket, India in trouble

Steve O'Keefe (L) and Nathan Lyon celebrate after Murali Vijay's wicket during the Day 3 of the first Test against India in Pune (Photo: AP)
 

Labourers in Haryana to get breakfast for Rs 5, full meal for Rs 10

Representational image (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Health and Wellbeing

68 per cent urban Indians don't practice preventive healthcare: study

The first survey to understand wellness trends in India revealed that less than a third urban Indians take steps to proactively adopt preventive wellness. (Photo: Pixabay)

Constant smartphone use may increase stress: study

Attachment to devices and the constant use of technology is associated with higher stress levels. (Photo: Pixabay)

Too much sugar may causes Alzheimer's

Excess sugar is well known to be bad for us when it comes to diabetes and obesity. (Photo: Pixabay)

Acupuncture might help prevent migraines

Acupuncture is commonly used to treat migraines in China. (Photo: Pixabay)

Over 5 crore people suffer from depression in India: WHO

78 per cent of global suicides occurred in low-and middle-income countries in 2015. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham