Lifestyle, Health and Wellbeing

Lifting weights may reduce anxiety: Research

REUTERS
Published Sep 24, 2017, 9:33 am IST
Updated Sep 24, 2017, 9:33 am IST
It’s possible that exercise might help ease anxiety simply by distracting people from how they’re feeling.
It’s possible that exercise might help ease anxiety simply by distracting people from how they’re feeling. ()
 It’s possible that exercise might help ease anxiety simply by distracting people from how they’re feeling. ()

People who do resistance exercises like weight lifting may experience less anxiety than people who don’t workout, a research review suggests

Researchers analyzed data from 16 previously published studies with a total of 922 participants who were randomly assigned to do resistance training or be inactive.

Resistance workouts were associated with a reduction in anxiety symptoms regardless of whether or not participants had a mental health disorder, though the effect was more pronounced in healthy people who didn’t report any physical or psychological problems.

“The positive effects of exercise training on mental health are well established; however, the majority of this knowledge is based on studies involving aerobic based training,” said lead study author Brett Gordon, a physical education and sports researcher at the University of Limerick in Ireland.

“RET (resistance exercise training) significantly reduced anxiety in both healthy participants and those with a physical or mental illness, and the effect size of these reductions is comparable to that of frontline treatments such as medication and psychotherapy,” Gordon said by email. “RET is a low-cost behavior with minimal risk, and can be an effective tool to reduce anxiety for healthy and ill alike.”

Because the analysis only focused on resistance training, the results can’t show whether this type of activity might be better or worse than aerobic or other types of exercise for easing anxiety symptoms.

While the effects of resistance exercise on the brain are not as well understood as the impact of aerobic workouts, emerging research has also linked resistance training to less shrinkage of white matter in the brain, said Dianna Purvis Jaffin of the Brain Performance Institute at the University of Texas at Dallas.

White matter is composed of nerve fibers that connect neurons in different parts of the brain. Changes in white matter can occur with age, and are thought to be involved in cognitive and behavioral problems.

It’s possible that exercise might help ease anxiety simply by distracting people from how they’re feeling and giving them something else to focus on, Jaffin, who wasn’t involved in the current study, said by email.

“Exercise generally requires some level of concentration on the activity and may serve as a distraction, and at least acutely (meaning - during that bout of exercise and a bit after) interrupt rumination and obsessive worrying,” Jaffin said.

“Finally, since people with anxiety tend to have uncertainty about their future, they may obsessively worry and lack confidence,” Jaffin added. “Exercise can improve self-efficacy, the belief that one can succeed in particular situations, which may make someone feel more empowered.”

While the amount of exercise may influence the impact of workouts on mental health, there isn’t enough evidence available yet to prescribe a specific amount of activity, said Steven Petruzzello, a body mechanics researcher at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign who wasn’t involved in the study.

Absent this sort of prescription, choosing an enjoyable workout makes sense, Petruzzello said by email.

In the current analysis, people did resistance exercises on two to five days per week for an average of 11 weeks.

“The best advice at the present time is to ‘just do it’ - it being whatever the person finds enjoyable or at least tolerable,” Petruzzello said. “For some that might mean going for a walk, for others it might entail more vigorous forms of activity.”

Tags: stress, anxiety, health, exercise, weight lifting


Related Stories

Revealed: How they beat stress
Expressive writing may help ease stressful tasks
Stressed, lazy, energetic? Here's what your alarm clock habits says about you


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Cosmic rays striking Earth come from outside Milky Way: study

The answer lies in a galaxy or galaxies far, far away, according to a study published in the journal Science.
 

Reliance Jio will start delivering 6 million JioPhones from today

Reliance Jio's JioPhone
 

CNR Rao chosen for international honour for materials research

The award will be presented in Boston on November 29, during an MRS meeting, according to a release issued by the Jawaharlal Nehru Centre for Advanced Scientific Research of which Rao, a Bharat Ratna awardee, is the founder president. (Photo: PTI)
 

Desperate for the latest Android update? The update button might help

If you have the latest version of Google Play Services, then tapping the update button might actually deliver the update to your smartphone.
 

Here’s why watching movies on the iPhone X will be a ‘cinematic experience’

Dolby Vision is one of the reasons you are paying almost a lakh of Rupees for the iPhone X .
 

Tintin is an asexual girl, French philosopher makes explosive claim

Tintin was created in 1929 by the Belgian comic-book author Georges Remi, who wrote under the pen name Herge
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Health and Wellbeing

Purple potatoes may slash risk of colon cancer, says study

The study, conducted on pigs, found that the animals who were fed the vegetables had levels of a damaging protein that fuels tumours and other inflammatory bowel diseases reduced by six times. (Photo: Pixabay)

Epilepsy drugs may elevate rates of bone fracture in children

Findings suggest need to further explore bone health issues in young patients taking anti-epileptic medications. (Representational Image)

Smartphone apps may help in tackling depression, says study

Smartphone apps are an effective treatment option for depression, paving the way for safe and accessible interventions for the millions of people around the world diagnosed with this condition. (Photo: Pixabay)

Body weight determines how one assesses food, says study

Result highlights the importance of cognitive neuroscience in understanding of dietary disorders. (Photo: Pexels)

Study finds link between high manganese levels and low IQ scores in children

Study finds link between high manganese levels and low IQ scores in children. (Photo: Pexels)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham