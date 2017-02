In all, 94 samples were tested of which 15 were tested positive for the H1N1 virus, an official release said. (Representational image)

Hyderabad: Fifteen new cases of swine flu have been reported in Telangana, taking the total number of persons infected by the virus to 682 since August 1 last year, the state government said here on Thursday. In all, 94 samples were tested of which 15 were tested positive for the H1N1 virus, an official release said.

As many as 5,449 samples have been tested till Wedesday since August 1 last year and 682 of them were positive, it said, adding no death was reported on Wednesday.