Lifestyle, Health and Wellbeing

Body-image awareness improves teen-health

ANI
Published Jun 23, 2017, 11:01 am IST
Updated Jun 23, 2017, 11:16 am IST
Study says body size of teenagers is a factor which is associated with alcohol and tobacco use.
Research indicates negative body image results in increased substance use. (Photo: Pixabay)
 Research indicates negative body image results in increased substance use. (Photo: Pixabay)

Washington DC: Dear parents, here's another reason why you should encourage your kid to stay fit and healthy. According to a recent study, body size of teenagers is a factor which is associated with alcohol and tobacco use.

The research indicates negative body image results in increased substance use.

Prior body image research has shown that people with negative body image are more likely to develop eating disorders and are more likely to suffer from depression and low self-esteem.

Now, Virginia Ramseyer Winter, a body image expert and an assistant professor in the University of Missouri's School of Social Work, found negative body image also is associated with increased tobacco and alcohol use, with implications for both young men and women.

Notably, she also found relationships between substance use and perceived attractiveness, with girls who believe they are very good looking being more likely to drink.

"We know alcohol and tobacco can have detrimental health effects, especially for teenagers," Ramseyer Winter said. "I wanted to see if the perception of being overweight and negative body image leads to engaging in unhealthy or risky substance use behaviors. Understanding the relationship means that interventions and policies aimed at improving body image among teenage populations might improve overall health."

Ramseyer Winter and her co-authors, Andrea Kennedy and Elizabeth O'Neill, used data from a national survey of American teenagers to determine the associations between perceived size and weight, perceived attractiveness, and levels of alcohol and tobacco use.

The researchers found that perceived size and attractiveness were significantly related to substance use. Adolescent girls who perceived their body size to be too fat were more likely to use alcohol and tobacco.

Boys who thought they were too skinny were more likely to smoke, and boys who considered themselves fat were more likely to binge drink.

"While poor body image disproportionately affects females, our findings indicate that body image also impacts young males," Ramseyer Winter said.

"For example, it's possible that boys who identified their bodies as too thin use tobacco to maintain body size, putting their health at risk."

In addition to body size, the researchers looked at the connection between perceived attractiveness and substance use. Girls who thought they were not at all good looking were more likely to smoke.

Girls who thought they were very good looking were more likely to binge drink. Ramseyer Winter suggests this is because attractiveness may be associated with popularity, which is related to increased alcohol use.

To improve body image awareness, Ramseyer Winter suggested that parents, schools and health providers need to be aware of body shaming language and correct such behavior to help children identify with positive body image messages. Body shaming language can affect teenagers who have both positive and negative perceptions of themselves.

"Adolescent tobacco and alcohol use: the influence of body image," recently was published in the Journal of Child and Adolescent Substance Abuse.

Tags: body weight, obesity, teenage obesity, negative body image, substance abuse, teenage problems

 




Related Stories

Being actively involved with Tinder, regardless of the user's gender, was associated with body dissatisfaction, body shame, body monitoring. (Photo: Pixabay)

Tinder users have negative body image of themselves: study

Tinder users reported having low levels of satisfaction with their faces and bodies and low self-worth.
05 Aug 2016 6:01 PM
Sleeping is better than napping, study suggests (Photo: Pixabay)

Want to reduce body weight? Here is why you should sleep more!

Study suggests catching up on sleep during weekends may help people keep their weight down.
19 Jun 2017 1:28 PM
If you are obese in grade two or three, you may require certain medications to reduce weight.

Can I lose my excess body weight?

The brain co-ordinates with various body parts to decide the exact requirement to allow it to perform various functions.
19 Jun 2017 12:21 AM
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Akshay Kumar’s Crack to clash with Shah Rukh Khan and Imtiaz Ali’s next?

Shah Rukh Khan is currently shooting for his film in Prague.
 

Confirmed! Television actress Mouni Roy to debut in Akshay Kumar’s Gold

Akshay Kumar and Mouni Roy.
 

The new space race: Why we need a human mission to Mars

(Representational image/Mars)
 

Watch: Leaked! Even before its release, SRK's magician act from Tubelight goes viral

One of the pictures from the film leaked on Twitter.
 

Ranbir confirms SRK does not have a cameo in Jagga Jasoos; another actor is in it

Katrina Kaif and Ranbir Kapoor share a light moment during the promotions of 'Jagga Jasoos'.
 

Samsung begins rolling out Bixby to select Galaxy S8, S8+ users

Samsung’s Bixby will only support US English and Korean.(Representational image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Health and Wellbeing

Now, heart attack risk can be predicted by your blood group

Heart disease risk and life span are influenced by various factors. (Photo: Pixabay)

Dads-to-be could do this to help ease their partner's pain during childbirth

Study did not explore whether the same effect would occur with same-sex couples.(Photo: Pixabay)

Breastfeeding reduces risk of heart ailments!

Study suggests breastfeeding reduces mother’s risk of developing cardiovascular disease (Photo: Pixabay)

Naturally delayed sleep rhythms may cause teens to wake up late: study

People with early chronotypes have earlier sleep times, while those with late chronotypes have later sleep times (Photo: AFP)

Marriage weighs a man down!

Fatherhood, study says make men add kilos (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham