search on deccanchronicle.com
Lifestyle, Health and Wellbeing

Doctors warn of dry eye syndrome, ahead of summer season

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SHWETA TRIPATHI
Published Feb 23, 2018, 3:02 am IST
Updated Feb 23, 2018, 4:03 am IST
People have already turned to air conditioners and coolers and have begum spending more time indoors.
However, air-conditioners and coolers can lead to eye related problems such as irritation, burning sensation, sore eyes, watering and dryness. Medicos reason this to ‘Dry Eye Syndrome’.
  However, air-conditioners and coolers can lead to eye related problems such as irritation, burning sensation, sore eyes, watering and dryness. Medicos reason this to ‘Dry Eye Syndrome’.

CHENNAI: With the upcoming seasonal transition more sunny days are expected in the city. People have already turned to air conditioners and coolers and have begum spending more time indoors. However, air-conditioners and coolers can lead to eye related problems such as irritation, burning sensation, sore eyes, watering and dryness. Medicos reason this to ‘Dry Eye Syndrome’.

“People spend around 16 hours per day in an air-conditioned room, a regular way to safe guard ourselves from hot climatic conditions, which dries out eyes quickly. Every 4 in 10 people are affected by such air conditioning,” said Dr Soundari, Head Medical Services, Dr Agarwal's Eye Hospital. World Health Organisation (WHO) indicates that the ‘Dry eye syndrome’ increases to 20 per cent from 10 per cent in summers with people spending more time in air-conditioned rooms or spaces without ventilation. Though there are a few natural and medical reasons also that can lead to ‘Dry eye syndrome’, but mainly it occurs due to the change in quality or quantity of the three layers of the tear.

 

“Low humidity chilled environments, cause evaporation from the aqueous layer. Without lubrication, the eyes are more vulnerable to inflammation and infection leading to worse situation. More than 75 percent of women who routinely use a computer at work in air conditioned places may suffer from such problems,” said Dr Soundari.

Ophthalmologists say that poor hygiene of air-conditioning facilities is among the main cause for proliferation of virus, bacteria and fungi. Under such conditions, the air becomes extremely dry and even for those with normal tear production may feel discomfort in the eyes.

“With high levels of air pollution in the city like Chennai, the risk increases manifold and people are more likely to be diagnosed with dry eye syndrome than the other towns with relatively little air pollution. The air-conditioners and coolers worsen the situation by drying the tear film that results in lack of balance in tear-flow system,” said V Ranjith, an ophthalmologist.“Therefore, direct air from air-conditioners and coolers should be avoided to prevent dry eye. Consumption of enough water and juices along with regular 7-8 hours of sleep can act as a preventive measure,”  he adds. Preventive measures can be wearing sunglasses or protective eye wears, use of lubricating liquids prescribed by Ophthalmologists , limiting salt consumption, avoiding air-conditioned rooms and avoiding air blowing into your eyes.

Tags: dry eye syndrome
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Visakhapatnam – Beat the Budget with Air Asia

Soar into the land beyond dreams with AirAsia
 

When exes Abhishek, Karisma attended the same wedding, Shweta posed with the actress

Sonam Kapoor, Shweta Bachchan Nanda, Karan Johar, Arjun Kapoor. Athiya Shetty and Karisma Kapoor at a recent wedding.
 

No more 'Netflix-and-chill': Watching too much TV ups risk of deadly blood clots

Watching TV itself isn’t likely bad, but we tend to snack and sit still for prolonged periods while watching. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Doctors remove chopstick lodged in Chinese toddler's brain after he fell on it

They opened the skull from the back of the boy’s head and found the tip (Photo: YouTube)
 

Doctors in Mumbai remove biggest brain tumour weighing 1.9 kg

The tumour had in the brain on both sides of the midline through the skull (Photo: YouTube)
 

God brought them: In Mexico’s bloody drug war, priests obliged to bless narcos

In all, 21 priests have been murdered in Mexico since President Enrique Pena Nieto took office in 2012, according to Church statistics. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Health and Wellbeing

New study reveals insight into glucagon's role in diabetic heart disease

New study reveals insight into glucagon's role in diabetic heart disease. (Photo: Pixabay)

College football players more likely to develop breathing issues

College football players more likely to develop breathing issues. (Photo: PIxabay)

E-cigarette vapours contain toxic metals, new study claims

E-cigarette vapours contain toxic metals, new study claims. (Photo: Pixabay)

3D lab in Jordan prints limbs for disabled children and those wounded in war

Doctors start by taking photos and measurements and sending them to the laboratory in Irbid (Photo: AFP)

How new new tech could provide better care for kidney disease patients

How new new tech could provide better care for kidney disease patients. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham