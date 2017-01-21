Lifestyle, Health and Wellbeing

New method may lead to faster HIV, syphilis diagnosis

PTI
Published Jan 21, 2017, 6:05 pm IST
Updated Jan 21, 2017, 6:07 pm IST
The discovery, if commercialised, could lead to faster test results for HIV, Lyme disease, syphilis, rotavirus and other conditions.
(Representational Image)
 (Representational Image)

Los Angeles: Scientists have developed a new method for medical testing which may lead to faster diagnosis of HIV, Lyme disease, syphilis, rotavirus and other infectious conditions.

Researchers at University of Central Florida (UCF) in the US combined cutting-edge nanoscience with a magnetic phenomenon discovered more than 170 years ago to create the method for speedy medical tests. "I see no reason why a variation of this technique could not be in every hospital throughout the world," said Shawn Putnam, an assistant professor at UCF.

The discovery, if commercialised, could lead to faster test results for HIV, Lyme disease, syphilis, rotavirus and other infectious conditions, researchers said.
At the core of the research are nanoparticles - tiny particles that are one-billionth of a meter, they said. The team coated nanoparticles with the antibody to BSA,
or bovine serum albumin, which is commonly used as the basis of a variety of diagnostic tests.

By mixing the nanoparticles in a test solution - such as one used for a blood test the BSA proteins preferentially bind with the antibodies that coat the nanoparticles, like a lock and key. That reaction was already well known. However, Putnam's team came up with a novel way of measuring the quantity of
proteins present.

He used nanoparticles with an iron core and applied a magnetic field to the solution, causing the particles to align in a particular formation. As proteins bind to the antibody-coated particles, the rotation of the particles becomes sluggish, which is easy to detect with laser optics. The interaction of a magnetic field and light is known as Faraday rotation, a principle discovered by scientist Michael
Faraday in 1845.

Putnam adapted it for biological use. "It's an old theory, but no one has actually applied this aspect of it," he said. Other antigens and their unique antibodies could be substituted for the BSA protein used in the research, allowing medical tests for a wide array of infectious diseases.

The proof of concept shows the method could be used to produce biochemical immunology test results in as little as 15 minutes, compared to several hours for ELISA, or enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay, which is currently a standard approach for biomolecule detection. The research was published in the journal Small.

Tags: hiv, syphilis, rotavirus

Related Stories

Manvendra Singh Gohil.

Gay prince on front line of India's war against AIDS

India has the third highest number of HIV/AIDS cases in the world according to the United Nations, with about 2.1 million people in 2015.
19 Jan 2017 12:54 PM
Christopher Columbus. (Picture Courtesy: AP)

Columbus did not introduce syphilis to Europe: study

Christopher Columbus was said to have brought the STD back from his voyage
24 Nov 2015 1:41 AM

Technology Gallery

2007: Apple CEO Steve Jobs unveiling the first iPhone, the iPhone 2G. (Photo: AFP)

Apple iPhone: A decade of evolution
The CES 2017 has been a little different this year. With rising innovations in technology from AR/VR to connected devices and new smartphones to home appliances, the gadget show in Las Vegas has the world tuned in. Check out some of the excitement that showcased on January 6, 2017.

CES: A cocktail of gadgets and technologies showcased in 2017
Top 10 photographs taken from drones providing you with a bird's-eye view. These photos were originally collected and posted by Dronestagram.

Drone photography: Bird's-eye view
The Pokemon Go phenomenon had taken the world by storm. Since its launch in July this year, some bizarre real-life incidents were encountered by many users who had played the game. Here are some weirdest incidents that happened during the year.

Yearender 2016: Pokemon Go blurs line between game and reality
The latest entrant in the online streaming video service arena has brought out an offer that consumers just cannot refuse.

Yearender 2016: Popular Video Streaming Services
DJI Mavic Pro | Camera: 12MP | Video: 4K at 30 FPS | Max Flight Time: 27 minutes | Max Speed: 40mph in Sport mode without wind | Notable attributes: battery life, portability

Yearender 2016: The drone story
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Watch: Shah Rukh Khan records a message after Sanjay Manjrekar attempts to mimic him

Sanjay Manjrekar tried to mimic Shah Rukh Khan during the second India versus England ODI in Cuttack. (Photo: Twitter / Sanjay Manjrekar and Shah Rukh Khan)
 

Chinese city to ban straw burning to reduce pollution

Although many local governments forbid straw burning, farmers continue to do so as there is no profit in recycling it and leaving it on farmland affects the next season's crop growth. (Photo: Representational Image/AFP)
 

Obama v/s Trump: A pictorial comparison of crowd during inauguration

Donald Trump's Inauguration is the most discussed topic on the internet right now. (Photo: AP/ YouTube)
 

Trump’s swearing in: Michelle gives the ‘side-eye’, sends twitterati into frenzy

President Donald Trump and former president Barack Obama stand on the steps of the Capitol in Washington, Friday. (Photo: AP)
 

Theatre owners pen down heart-touching letters to Aamir, thanking him for Dangal

Aamir Khan
 

BBC mixes up subtitles on Donald Trump’s inauguration, and the result is ‘glorious’

But BBC a spokesman said that they have not found any evidence or had other feedback from viewers that our main output covering the inauguration was subtitled incorrectly. (Photo: Video grab)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Health and Wellbeing

Researchers investigate children's beliefs about fruit, vegetables

The results from the study were encouraging as the children seemed to have a very good awareness of the health benefits of eating fruit and vegetables. (Photo: Pixabay)

Man walks after 11 years, post crippling accident in childhood

The man was living a dependent life for 11 years till his major surgery. (Representational Photo: Pixabay)

Social media, internet may help predict disease outbreaks

(Photo: Pixabay)

Woman battling brain tumour, AIIMS says surgery only in 2020

The 65-year-old patient Ramarati Devi, who is battling a brain tumour needs immediate surgery to survive. (Photo: AFP)

Preterm birth causes health problems in adolescence

longer-term challenges such as impaired vision, hearing, and cognitive skills as well as social and behavioral problems. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham